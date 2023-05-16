NGO Advocates for Government Action on Sustainable Transportation

The GreenLight Initiative, a non-profit organisation backed by the Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety, has urged government authorities to encourage sustainable transportation nationwide.
Simon Obi, the Executive Director of the GreenLight Initiative, made this plea in a statement released in observance of the Global UN Road Safety Week on Monday in Abuja.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the 7th United Nations Global Road Safety Week runs from Monday to May 21, with this year’s focus being sustainable transport.
In particular, it stresses the need for government facilitation of a shift towards walking, cycling, and public transport.
Obi emphasised that the government should consider investing in infrastructure such as exclusive cycling and walking paths and enhancing public transport through better services and subsidies.
He further stated that fostering a walking and cycling culture through educational initiatives and awareness campaigns could significantly contribute to ensuring the safety of lives and property.
“By promoting these practices, we can enhance road safety, protect our environment, and foster a more sustainable future for everyone,” he elaborated.
Obi added that Safety Week is a biennial global road safety initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of road safety and decreasing the number of deaths and injuries resulting from road accidents.
Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Obi stated that road traffic injuries are the primary cause of death among young individuals aged between 5 and 29.
Editorial Note: Steering Towards Sustainable Transportation: A Call to Government
The recent call to action from the GreenLight Initiative, supported by the Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety, urging governments to promote sustainable transportation, could not be more timely.
This appeal, made in observance of Global UN Road Safety Week, resonates with this year’s commemoration theme – the need to shift to more sustainable transport practices such as walking, cycling, and public transport.
The GreenLight Initiative Executive Director Simon Obi’s argument is vital.
It is backed by credible research indicating that road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among young people aged between 5 and 29 years, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Critics might argue that shifting towards sustainable transport modes is a costly venture the government cannot afford in these economically challenging times.
They might also claim that the current infrastructure may not support such a shift.
However, these counterarguments fail to consider the long-term benefits of sustainable transportation.
It reduces road accidents, promotes physical activity, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, eases traffic congestion, decreases air pollution, and fosters economic growth by improving access to essential services.
The Nigerian government must act swiftly and decisively.
Investing in dedicated infrastructure for cycling and walking, improving public transport services, and implementing educational initiatives and awareness campaigns are steps in the right direction.
The time for action is now.
Our government should rise to the occasion and steer the country towards a safer and more sustainable future.
Did You Know?
Nigeria is the most populous African nation, with over 200 million inhabitants.
However, road traffic injuries remain a leading cause of death among young people aged between 5 and 29, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Experience Yohaig NG: The Heartbeat of Naija News
Stay informed with Yohaig NG, your go-to source for the latest Naija news.
We’re committed to delivering up-to-the-minute and crucial Naija news 24/7, ensuring you’re always in the know.
We value your perspectives and comments as we collectively navigate these difficult times.