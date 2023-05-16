Road Safety Crisis: Over 40,000 Lives Claimed Annually in Nigerian Traffic Crashes

A startling revelation came to light as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recently disclosed that road traffic accidents claim over 40,000 lives in Nigeria each year.
This shocking statistic was shared by Corps Marshal FRSC, Dauda Biu, in the nation’s capital, Abuja, during the 7th United Nations Global Road Safety Week.
He pointed out the grim reality of road traffic accidents being a primary cause of death and disability, labeling these as “unholy statistics.”
Globally, road accidents result in approximately 1.3 million deaths and leave up to 50 million individuals injured yearly.
This poses an alarmingly high risk to those aged between 5 and 29, as road traffic accidents account for one in every four fatalities among this group, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.
“In Nigeria, over 40,000 people lose their lives annually to this avoidable catastrophe,” Biu remarked.
In response to this global crisis, the United Nations has initiated a plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030.
This plan aims to decrease road traffic-related deaths and injuries by 50% come 2030.
The 2023 event-themed ‘Sustainable Transport’ is slated to run from Monday through Sunday.
The FRSC collaborates with organizations like the World Health Organization, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the United Nations Decade of Action on Road Safety and Injury Prevention to observe the event.
Biu highlighted the necessity of enhancing safe roads, vehicles, and behaviors and improving emergency care services.
He also pointed out the urgent need to shift towards more sustainable modes of transport, such as walking, cycling, and using public transport.
The FRSC chief urged the government and partners to re-imagine mobility with a focus on safety.
He emphasized the importance of creating accessible, resilient, low-impact, and sustainable mobility systems to cater to everyone’s needs and establish livable cities.
The UN representative for the Decade of Action for Road Safety, Prof. Sydney Ibeanusi, affirmed that the government would continue prioritizing road safety.
He stated,
“Nigeria has been chosen as a country to improve cycling, and Abuja has been selected as one of the five states globally for project implementation to encourage cycling. We will not relent in our efforts.”
Editorial Note: Time for a Road Safety Revolution
The alarming statistics released by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are a stark reminder of the road safety crisis we face in Nigeria.
Over 40,000 lives lost annually to traffic accidents is not just a number; it’s a national tragedy, a constant reminder of the price we pay for inadequate attention to road safety.
The current state of affairs raises urgent questions about the effectiveness of existing road safety measures.
If one in every four deaths among those aged 5-29 occurs due to road accidents, then we are failing our youth, the future of our nation.
The initiative by the United Nations to reduce road traffic-related deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030 is commendable.
However, it’s not enough to rely on global efforts; the solution to our road safety crisis must be homegrown, tailored to our unique challenges.
Those in power must prioritize investments in safer, more resilient infrastructure.
More than ever, there is a pressing need to improve the conditions of our roads, enhance vehicle safety standards, and implement stringent traffic regulations.
Promoting safer modes of transport, such as cycling and walking, is a welcome move.
But such initiatives must be backed by tangible actions, including dedicated bike lanes and
pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.
Governments must understand that our cities, roads, and transport systems must be designed with the most vulnerable in mind.
Every pedestrian and every cyclist should feel safe navigating our streets.
Let us not wait for the numbers to rise further.
It’s time to rethink our approach to mobility, to prioritize safety, and to take decisive action.
This is a call to our leaders, our communities, and each of us as individuals. We must each play our part in this road safety revolution.
Did You Know?
Did you know that according to the World Health Organization, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 globally?
