Surulere Witnesses Narrow Escape from Tanker Explosion

A near-tragedy unfolded in Surulere, Lagos State, as a tanker, laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, toppled on the Stadium Bridge. It was en route to Barracks/Ojuelegba on Funsho Williams Avenue.
The incident was confirmed by The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in a statement. Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, revealed that the tanker, with registration number T–22032EA, fell on a Volkswagen Golf car (KRD 810 EA) and spilt its contents across the opposite side of the expressway.
Emergency responders, including the LASTMA Response Unit (LRU) and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, were quick to arrive at the scene. Their timely intervention prevented a possible fire explosion. The area was secured against locals, who had gathered to scoop the spreading fuel, and traffic was diverted to the service lane.
Editorial
The incident in Surulere serves as a stark reminder of the lurking dangers in our daily lives, particularly concerning road safety and vehicle maintenance. A potential disaster was averted, but it underscores the urgent need for more stringent regulations and checks on heavy-duty vehicles on our roads.
The continuous threat of such incidents demands a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to public safety and emergency response.
The immediate and effective response from LASTMA and other emergency services played a crucial role in averting a larger crisis. However, we must move beyond merely responding to incidents and work towards preventing them from occurring in the first place.
Rigorous checks on vehicles, especially those transporting hazardous materials, must be enforced to ensure they are in optimal condition and do not pose a threat to public safety.
Moreover, it is imperative to focus on public education regarding the inherent dangers of actions like attempting to scoop spilt petrol. Such actions can easily escalate a dangerous situation, causing harm to many. It is essential that we, as a society, understand the risks and act responsibly in such situations, prioritising collective safety over individual gain.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is not only the most populous city in Nigeria but also one of the fastest-growing cities globally.
- Surulere, known for its popular National Stadium, is a bustling residential and commercial Local Government Area in Lagos.
- Despite being one of the world’s largest oil producers, Nigeria experiences frequent incidents involving oil tankers, often due to inadequate vehicle maintenance and regulation.
- The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reported a total of 1,235 road crashes in Lagos State in 2020.
- Lagos State has been striving to improve emergency response times, with agencies like the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) often managing such incidents.