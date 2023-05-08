Tragic Accident Claims Child’s Life As SUV Strikes Family Of Four In Lagos

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday when a 10-year-old child was killed as a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a tricycle carrying a family of four along Isheri-Igando Road in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.
The SUV was reportedly speeding and lost control before skidding into oncoming traffic.
The SUV, which had license plate KTU 536 AL, was said to be heading towards the Igando community at high speed when the driver lost control and crossed the median.
It then collided with two commercial buses and a tricycle.
While the buses sustained partial damage, the young boy in the tricycle tragically lost his life.
Eyewitness Dotun Oyefeso explained that the family was on their way to church at the time of the accident.
He recounted how the SUV hit the tricycle, and the impact force caused it and its passengers to be thrown across the roadside drainage.
Commercial bus drivers Francis and Blessing Amajir were also involved in the accident.
Francis described how the SUV nearly collided head-on with his bus before striking the tricycle.
Amajir mentioned that he and his family were heading to church when the incident occurred.
Editorial Note: A Call for Greater Road Safety
The tragic loss of a young life in this accident is a stark reminder of the critical importance of road safety.
It is evident that reckless driving and excessive speed can have devastating consequences for those behind the wheel, innocent bystanders, and other road users.
In the interest of public safety, authorities must take immediate action to address this issue.
Stricter enforcement of traffic laws, particularly those related to speeding and dangerous driving, must be implemented.
Additionally, we call for increased investment in infrastructure to improve road conditions and promote a safer driving environment for all.
This heartbreaking incident underscores the need for a collective effort to promote road safety.
We urge motorists to recognize their responsibility in ensuring the safety of themselves and others by practicing responsible driving habits.
We must all work together to prevent further tragedies like this from happening in the future.
