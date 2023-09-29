Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two LAUTECH Students and Driver in Osun

A devastating auto crash occurred on Wednesday night along the Osogbo/Ilobu Road in Osun State, resulting in the tragic death of two students from the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and a commuter bus driver. Five other passengers were rescued by the Osun Ambulance Scheme, who responded promptly to the distress call.
The students had been returning from a picnic at the Erin Ijesa Waterfalls.
An eyewitness recounted that the bus driver attempted to flee the scene after colliding with a commercial motorcyclist. However, while being pursued by some angry locals, the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn and subsequently catch fire.
Five passengers were rescued before the flames engulfed the vehicle, but three individuals, including the driver, were unfortunately burnt to death.
Elizabeth Arowosafe, the Head of Operations of the Osun O’Ambulance Scheme, stated that the organisation received the distress call around 9:50 p.m. She explained that the driver had previously hit someone in Okinni and was speeding to evade a group chasing him when the accident occurred.
The injured victims were taken to the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, while the deceased were moved to the hospital’s morgue.
Agnes Ogungbemi, the Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the accident, attributing it to the bus driver’s excessive speed, which resulted in a loss of control.
Editorial
The tragic accident on the Osogbo/Ilobu Road is a sad reminder of the consequences of reckless driving and the importance of road safety. Losing young lives, especially students with promising futures, is heart-wrenching.
While the immediate cause of the accident appears to be the bus driver’s attempt to evade responsibility for an earlier collision, it underscores the broader issue of road safety awareness and adherence to traffic rules.
Drivers must understand their responsibility, not only for their lives but for the lives of their passengers and other road users. Speeding, especially in an attempt to escape accountability, can have dire consequences, as this incident tragically illustrates.
Moreover, the response of the Osun Ambulance Scheme is commendable, as their timely intervention saved lives. However, preventive measures are always better than reactive ones. There’s a pressing need for more intensive driver education, stricter enforcement of traffic rules, and public awareness campaigns on road safety.
Did You Know?
- Road traffic accidents rank as the 9th leading cause of death globally.
- Speeding is a significant factor in about one-third of all road traffic fatalities.
- Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists account for nearly half of all road traffic deaths worldwide.
- Proper use of seat belts reduces the risk of fatal injury by 50% for front-seat occupants.
- Road traffic injuries are estimated to be the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29.