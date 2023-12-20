113 Army Generals Retire as Defence Minister Calls for Continued Loyalty

A significant transition occurred in the Nigerian Army as 113 Generals retired from service. The group comprised one General, one Lieutenant General, 67 Major Generals, and 44 Brigadier Generals. Their retirement was marked by a Regimental Dinner Night in Abuja, honouring both newly retired and retiring senior officers of the Nigerian Army.
The Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, commended the Nigerian Army for its role in supporting the growth of democracy in Nigeria and the West African region. He encouraged other services in the region to emulate the Army’s example. Badaru emphasized the importance of the Army’s loyalty to the Constitution and its support for the development of democracy in Nigeria and beyond.
In a statement by Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, Badaru, urged Armed Forces members to sustain their culture of supporting democracy. He acknowledged the Army’s positive influence in West Africa and its status as a role model in the international community.
The Minister also recognized the sacrifices and commitment of the retired and retiring officers to the nation’s stability and assured them of prompt payment of their pensions. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the Defence Minister for supporting the Nigerian Army. He reaffirmed the Army’s unwavering loyalty to the President and the nation, emphasizing its constitutional role in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.
Lagbaja advised the retired senior officers to be thankful for their successful careers in the Army and their meritorious disengagement from active service.
Editorial:
The retirement of 113 Generals from the Nigerian Army marks a significant moment in the nation’s military history. This transition brings a change in leadership and experience within the Army, highlighting the importance of continuity and loyalty in the armed forces. The Minister of Defence’s emphasis on the Army’s role in supporting democracy and maintaining loyalty to the Constitution is a crucial reminder of the military’s responsibilities in a democratic society.
The Nigerian Army’s contribution to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and its influence in the West African region is commendable. The armed forces need to continue playing a positive role in supporting democratic values and institutions. The Minister’s call for other services in the region to follow the Army’s example underscores the need for a collective effort to promote and protect democratic principles.
Ensuring prompt pension payments to the retired officers is vital to honouring their service and sacrifices. The government must fulfil its commitments to military personnel, both serving and retired, as a gesture of appreciation and respect for their contributions to national security and stability.
The Chief of Army Staff’s reaffirmation of the Army’s loyalty to the President and the nation is a significant statement of commitment. It reinforces the Army’s dedication to its constitutional roles and responsibilities. The advice to the retired officers to appreciate their successful careers and meritorious service is a reminder of the honour and pride associated with serving in the military.
The retirement of these senior officers is an opportunity for the Nigerian Army to reflect on its past achievements and prepare for future challenges. The new generation of military leaders must uphold the values of loyalty, dedication, and service to the nation. As Nigeria continues to navigate complex security challenges, the role of the armed forces remains pivotal in ensuring peace, stability, and the preservation of democratic governance.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Army is one of the largest in Africa and plays a crucial role in regional security and peacekeeping missions.
- The rank structure of the Nigerian Army includes various levels, with Generals at the highest echelons of command.
- Retiring senior military officers is a routine process that allows for infusing new leadership and ideas into the armed forces.
- The Nigerian Army has been involved in various internal security operations, including counter-insurgency efforts against groups like Boko Haram.
- Supporting the military for democratic processes is crucial in maintaining the balance between civil authority and military power in a democratic nation like Nigeria.