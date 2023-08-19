13 Brigade Calabar Triumphs in Inter-Brigade Army Combat Competition

The 13 Brigade Nigeria Army Calabar has clinched the title of Overall Best in the Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition. This event took place at the 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State.
The competition saw participation from all five Brigades under the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army. These included the 13 Brigade Calabar, 14 Brigade Ohafia, 34 Artillery Brigade Owerri, 44 Engineer Brigade Enugu, and the 82 Division Garrison Enugu.
The competition spanned a week and featured events such as combat swimming, marathon race, map reading, weapon handling, and obstacle crossing.
The 13 Brigade Calabar showcased their prowess by securing first place in four out of the five major events, accumulating a total of 460 points.
The 14 Brigade Ohafia, the hosts, excelled in map reading and secured the second position with 410 points. The 82 Division Garrison Enugu followed in third place with 390 points.
The 34 Artillery Brigade Owerri and the 44 Engineer Brigade Enugu rounded out the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.
Major Gen. Hassan Taiwo Dada, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division Nigeria Army Enugu, praised the participants for their valiant efforts and competitive spirit.
He highlighted the competition’s objective to evaluate the team spirit and combat readiness of the officers.
The GOC also emphasised the importance of such events in preparing officers for future challenges and allowing junior officers to demonstrate their leadership capabilities.
Editorial:
The Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition serves as a testament to the dedication, skill, and preparedness of the Nigerian Army.
Such events not only foster a spirit of healthy competition but also ensure that our armed forces remain at the peak of their capabilities.
The impressive performance of the 13 Brigade Nigeria Army Calabar underscores the rigorous training and commitment that goes into preparing our soldiers.
However, while celebrating these achievements, it’s essential to recognise the broader implications.
Such competitions play a pivotal role in ensuring that our armed forces are always ready to defend the nation’s sovereignty.
They also provide an avenue for continuous improvement, allowing the army to identify areas of strength and those that require further attention.
The emphasis on team spirit, leadership, and combat readiness cannot be overstated.
In an ever-evolving global landscape, where threats can emerge from any corner, having a well-prepared army is not just an asset – it’s a necessity.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Army’s history dates back to 1863 when it was known as the Glover Hausas, named after its founder, Sir George Glover.
- Combat proficiency competitions are standard practices in many armies worldwide, ensuring that soldiers remain at the peak of their capabilities.
- The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, also known as the “Division of Peace and Security”, plays a crucial role in maintaining peace in Nigeria’s southeastern region.
- The Nigerian Army has participated in numerous peacekeeping missions globally, showcasing their expertise and commitment to global peace.
- Leadership skills are considered paramount in the army, with officers regularly undergoing training to enhance their leadership capabilities.