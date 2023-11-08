19 Kidnapping Suspects Seized by Plateau State Troops

Operation Safe Haven, a military task force dedicated to peacekeeping in Plateau State, has reported the arrest of 19 individuals suspected of kidnapping activities. This development follows closely on the heels of a previous operation that resulted in the capture of 73 kidnappers. The task force’s spokesperson, Captain Oya James, confirmed these arrests and the neutralisation of additional bandits during an operation that spanned a week.
The military’s efforts included the apprehension of two suspected drug dealers, Obinna Nwafor and Fatai Lawal, at Kujiya Market in Jos South LGA, where a locally fabricated rifle was seized. In a separate incident, a suspected kidnapper was detained in Kaduna State, and two motorcycle thieves were caught in the Riyom area of Plateau State.
Further successes were reported with the arrest of Suleimanu Audu, linked to a kidnapping and assault case from September, and Sarajo Adam, a wanted armed robber. The task force also detained three individuals connected to an attack on farmers and three others related to the murder of a commercial motorcyclist. In a significant breakthrough, troops arrested Abdullahi Abubakar in connection with the killing of a Mobile Policeman at Kuba village in Bokkos LGA.
Editorial
The recent arrests made by Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State are commendable and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to combating the scourge of kidnapping and banditry that has plagued the region. These actions send a clear message that the military is actively working to dismantle the networks that threaten the safety and security of the citizens.
We must acknowledge, however, that arrests alone are not the panacea for the deep-seated issues of crime and insurgency. There is a need for a multi-faceted approach that includes not only security measures but also socio-economic strategies to address the root causes of criminality. Investment in education, job creation, and community engagement are critical components that must accompany military operations to ensure long-term stability and peace.
The success of such operations hinges on the cooperation and support of the local communities. Trust must be built between the military and the civilians they are sworn to protect. This can be achieved through transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights.
As we commend the military for their recent operations, we also urge the government and the armed forces to continue their efforts with a holistic approach. It is only through a combination of security, development, and community engagement that we can hope to see an end to the cycles of violence and insecurity that have hindered progress in Plateau State and beyond.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State is often referred to as “The Home of Peace and Tourism” due to its unique topography and numerous tourist attractions, despite the security challenges it faces.
- Nigeria’s military operations often have unique names; Operation Safe Haven is one such operation focused on peacekeeping within the volatile regions of the Middle Belt.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative criminal enterprise in Nigeria, with both locals and foreigners being targeted.
- Plateau State has a diverse ethnic composition, which has sometimes contributed to communal tensions and conflicts, exacerbating security challenges.
- The Nigerian government has implemented various strategies to combat kidnapping, including the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Nigerian Police Force, established to specifically address this issue.