24-Hour Curfew Imposed in Plateau’s Mangu LGA Following Terrorist Attacks

In response to a recent spate of terrorist attacks, authorities in Plateau’s Mangu Local Government Area have declared a 24-hour curfew.
The Interim Management Committee’s chairman in the LGA, Markus Artu, announced the curfew on Sunday evening, stating that all vehicular and motorcycle movement is prohibited until further notice. The only exceptions are for security personnel and essential workers.
The curfew follows a fresh wave of terrorist invasions in the area, affecting several communities, including Mangu town.
The exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed, but sources report numerous residents killed and houses burnt.
The Plateau State Police Command has deployed mobile units to the troubled LGA and other areas to protect the people from further attacks.
Editorial
Terrorist Attacks in Plateau: A Call for Enhanced Security Measures
The recent terrorist attacks in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State have once again highlighted the urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region. The imposition of a 24-hour curfew is a necessary immediate response, but it is not a long-term solution.
Critics may argue that such measures only serve to disrupt daily life and do not address the root cause of the problem.
While this argument has some truth, it is also essential to recognise that immediate action is necessary to protect lives and property.
However, the real solution lies in a comprehensive approach that includes intelligence gathering, community engagement, and proactive security measures. The government must work closely with local communities to gather information and nip potential threats.
The current situation in Mangu LGA is a stark reminder of the significant challenges we face in ensuring the safety and security of our people. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to come together and work towards a safer and more secure Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, located in Nigeria’s middle belt, is known for its relaxed, temperate climate and scenic beauty.
- The state is home to over 50 ethnic groups with unique cultures and traditions.
- Plateau State has a rich history of agriculture, with farming being a significant source of income for many residents.
- The state is also known for its mineral resources, including tin and columbite.
- Jos, the state capital, was once a significant centre of tin mining, leading to the establishment of the Nigerian Mining Corporation.
