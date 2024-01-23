54 Assistant Police Commissioners Redeployed to Bolster Intelligence Units

In a strategic move to combat the escalating incidents of kidnapping and banditry, particularly in Abuja and Kaduna State, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has initiated the redeployment of 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police. These officers are assigned to lead the Force Intelligence Departments across various zonal and state commands nationwide.
This decision follows a troubling year marked by 194 attacks, resulting in 69 fatalities and 152 abductions, as reported by media and Beacon Consulting, a prominent indigenous intelligence firm. The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that this action aims to enhance the intelligence department’s effectiveness within the Nigeria Police Force.
Adejobi emphasized that this redeployment aligns with the IG’s commitment to improving intelligence operations at every level of the force, addressing the country’s crime rate by his vision statement. He recalled the IG’s earlier move to elevate the Force Intelligence Bureau to department status, appointing DIG Habu Sanni to oversee it.
The IG has charged the newly appointed officers to utilize all intelligence resources in fighting crime within their jurisdictions. He urged them to uphold professionalism and leverage their extensive experience to fortify the force’s intelligence framework. The redeployment takes effect immediately.
Editorial
The recent redeployment of 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police to head intelligence departments is a significant step in addressing Nigeria’s rising tide of crime. This move by Inspector-General Olukayode Egbetokun is not just a reshuffle of positions; it’s a strategic realignment of resources and expertise to confront the challenges of kidnapping and banditry head-on.
The statistics from last year paint a grim picture of the security situation, particularly in Abuja and Kaduna State. The decision to bolster the intelligence units is a response to these alarming figures and a proactive measure to prevent further escalation. The IG sends a clear message by placing experienced officers in key intelligence roles: the force adapts and evolves to meet the complexities of modern-day crime fighting.
This initiative also reflects a more profound understanding that intelligence is the backbone of effective policing. In a country as vast and diverse as Nigeria, intelligence-led policing is crucial for anticipating and neutralizing threats before they manifest into more significant crises. In their new roles, the officers are responsible for maintaining law and order and restoring public confidence in the police force.
We stand at a critical juncture where the actions of these officers will determine the trajectory of our nation’s security landscape. Their success will disrupt criminal networks and pave the way for a safer, more secure Nigeria. As a nation, we must support and collaborate with our law enforcement agencies in this endeavour, for the safety of our communities hinges on the effectiveness of their intelligence operations.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Police Force was formally established in 1930, evolving from earlier colonial police forces.
- Nigeria is divided into 17 police zones, each headed by an Assistant Inspector General.
- The Force Intelligence Bureau, previously a unit under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was upgraded to an entire department in 2020.
- The Nigerian Police Academy began as a College in 1988 and was upgraded to a degree-awarding institution in 2012.
- The Nigeria Police Force has a Marine Section responsible for policing the waterways and ensuring maritime security.