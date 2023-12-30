Air Chief Abubakar Highlights Success in Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), has announced significant achievements in the fight against terrorism by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other security services. This statement was made during the ceremony to decorate 22 newly promoted air vice marshals and 16 air commodores in Abuja.
Abubakar emphasized that the collaborative efforts have been pivotal in decimating terrorist leaders, their foot soldiers, and structures. He highlighted the decisive impact of air operational efforts across various theatres, which have effectively curtailed terrorist activities and restricted their movement.
However, Abubakar noted that the persistent threats posed by non-state actors necessitate a more robust security architecture. This architecture would enable rapid deployment of airpower across all spectrums of warfare, addressing the evolving national security challenges.
The CAS called upon the newly promoted officers to apply their extensive operational knowledge and skills to enhance the ongoing military operations. He thanked President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly for their continued support of the NAF.
Abubakar also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the families of officers, airmen, and women, who maintain the home front while their loved ones are engaged in operations.
NAF’s Chief of Administration, AVM Idi Sani, explained that the promotions resulted from a thorough evaluation by the promotion board, which assessed the officers based on their character and professionalism. He emphasized that the promotion is a reward for their hard work, dedication, discipline, and sacrifice and a challenge to continue contributing value to the NAF and the nation.
Editorial
The recent announcement by Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, highlighting the Nigerian Air Force’s success in counter-terrorism operations, is a testament to the effectiveness of collaborative security efforts. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against terrorism and underscores the critical role of airpower in modern warfare.
The successful decimation of terrorist leaders and their networks is a clear indication that when security forces work in unison, they can achieve remarkable results. Combining the strengths of various security services, this collaborative approach has proven to be an effective strategy for disrupting and dismantling terrorist operations.
However, the fight against terrorism is far from over. The evolving nature of threats posed by non-state actors requires continuous adaptation and enhancement of our security strategies. The call for a more robust security architecture by Air Marshal Abubakar is a timely reminder of the need for innovation and agility in our defence mechanisms.
Promoting the 22 air vice marshals and 16 air commodores is a recognition of their past achievements and a call to greater responsibility. These officers are expected to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear in the ongoing efforts to secure the nation. Their roles are crucial in shaping the future of Nigeria’s air defence and ensuring its citizens’ safety and security.
The support of the government, as acknowledged by the CAS, is pivotal in sustaining and enhancing the capabilities of the NAF. This support and the officers’ and their families’ dedication and sacrifice form the backbone of a resilient and effective defence force.
The achievements of the Nigerian Air Force in counter-terrorism operations are commendable. Yet, the journey ahead demands continued vigilance, innovation, and collaboration. As we celebrate these successes, we must also prepare for the challenges ahead, ensuring that our security forces are equipped, supported, and ready to defend the nation against any threat.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Air Force was officially established in January 1964, following the passage of the Air Force Act by the National Assembly.
- Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar is the 21st Chief of Air Staff of the Nigerian Air Force.
- Nigeria has been combating various terrorist groups, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which have posed significant security challenges in the region.
- The Nigerian Air Force has a range of aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters, used in various operations, including counter-terrorism.
- The concept of air power in military strategy emphasizes using air forces to gain a strategic advantage in warfare, which has been increasingly important in modern conflicts.