Army and DSS Join Forces to Ramp Up Security in Rivers State

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt and the Department of State Services (DSS) are strengthening their collaboration to fight crime in Rivers State. This development was announced during a courtesy visit by the State Director of Security, DSS, Madam Clara Olika, to the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.
Brigadier-General Edet Effiong, the Commander of the 6 Division Garrison, assured the DSS of full support during joint operations. He emphasized the need for functional collaboration to address security challenges in the state.
Madam Clara Olika stressed the importance of more potent synergy among security agencies. She urged the 6 Division Garrison to assist the DSS in meeting the demands of the contemporary operating environment.
Editorial
The renewed commitment between the Army and the DSS in Rivers State is a welcome development. Security is a collective responsibility, and inter-agency collaboration is crucial for effective crime prevention.
The state has grappled with various security challenges, making this collaboration timely. Both agencies must ensure that their joint operations are reactive and proactive.
Transparency and accountability should be the watchwords in this partnership. The public needs to be informed about the steps to improve security, which will restore public confidence.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State has been a hotspot for various forms of crime, including kidnapping and armed robbery.
- The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt is one of the key military installations in the South-South region of Nigeria.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is one of Nigeria’s principal security agencies responsible for domestic intelligence gathering.
- Inter-agency collaboration among security bodies is a global best practice for effective crime prevention.
- Brigadier-General Edet Effiong is the Commander of the 6 Division Garrison and is the Commander of Sector 3 Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta State.