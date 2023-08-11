Army Denies Collaboration with Asari-Dokubo’s Security Outfit

The Nigerian Army has publicly refuted claims of any partnership with Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, the former Niger Delta militant leader, or his security company.
Asari-Dokubo, in a recent interview with Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye, asserted that he owns a private military company.
This company, he claimed, was contracted by the Nigerian government to operate alongside the military in various states, including Niger, Plateau, Abia, Imo, and parts of Rivers State.
However, when questioned about these claims, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu clarified that the Nigerian Army has never collaborated with Asari-Dokubo or his security outfit in any operation nationwide.
He further emphasised that the Nigerian Army operates independently and has not conducted joint operations with Asari-Dokubo or his organisation in any mentioned areas.
Editorial
The recent claims by Asari-Dokubo and the subsequent denial by the Nigerian Army highlight the complexities surrounding security operations in Nigeria.
While private security outfits can play a role in complementing state security efforts, it’s crucial for clear boundaries and transparency in their operations.
The public’s trust in the military and other security agencies is paramount.
Any ambiguity or misinformation can erode this trust and create unnecessary tension.
It’s essential for all parties involved in security operations, whether state or private entities, to maintain clarity in their roles and collaborations.
This ensures the public remains informed and confident in the nation’s security apparatus.
Did You Know?
- Mujahid Asari-Dokubo is a former Niger Delta militant leader who claims to own a private military company.
- Asari-Dokubo’s company operates in various states, including Niger, Plateau, Abia, Imo, and Rivers State.
- The Nigerian Army has categorically denied any collaboration with Asari-Dokubo’s security outfit.
- Private military companies operate globally, with notable ones like Black Waters and Wagner.
- The Nigerian Army emphasises its independence in operations and has not conducted joint missions with Asari-Dokubo’s organisation.