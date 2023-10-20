Army Launches ‘Operation Still Water’ to Enhance Kwara Security

The Nigerian Army has initiated a military operation, named ‘Operation Still Water III’, in parts of Ifelodun local government in Kwara State. This operation aims to eradicate criminal elements and bolster the security of both lives and properties in the region. The operation, spearheaded by troops from the 22 Brigade, is centred in Oro Ago within Ifelodun local government and its neighbouring areas.
A statement from the government house, signed by Modupe Joel, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, detailed the operation’s objectives. The Kwara State Government has called upon traditional leaders and other stakeholders to collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.
This cooperation will provide the timely information necessary for the agencies to fulfil their constitutional duties of protecting citizens.
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, during the flag-off ceremony of the operation in Oro Ago, emphasised the importance of community support for the success of such security initiatives. He highlighted the Army’s commitment to addressing security challenges in the region and beyond.
The Governor praised the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, and other key military figures for their roles in the operation’s conception and execution.
Brigadier General Adebayo Babalola, the Brigade commander of 22 Armoured Brigade Sobi, stated that the operation’s primary goal is to ensure a peaceful environment during the festive seasons.
He urged the public to assist by providing essential information to help eradicate criminal activities in the state.
Editorial:
The launch of ‘Operation Still Water III’ in Kwara State is a testament to the government’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. While such operations are essential in the short term to address immediate threats, it’s crucial to consider the root causes of insecurity in the region.
A multi-faceted approach, encompassing socio-economic development, community engagement, and intelligence-driven operations, is vital. It’s not enough to respond to security threats; we must be proactive in preventing them. We urge the government to invest in long-term strategies that address the underlying causes of insecurity, ensuring a safer and more prosperous future for all Kwarans.
Did You Know?
- Kwara State, located in North Central Nigeria, is often referred to as the ‘State of Harmony’.
- The Nigerian Army plays a pivotal role in internal security operations across various states in Nigeria.
- Ifelodun is one of the 16 local government areas in Kwara State.
- Military operations, such as ‘Operation Still Water’, often involve collaboration between various security agencies.
- Community involvement and intelligence-sharing are crucial components of successful security operations.