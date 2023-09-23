Army Troops Successfully Rescue Kidnapped Doctor in Enugu

Troops from the 103 Battalion (Rear) of the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, have successfully rescued Dr Maxwell Ayim in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.
This information was shared in a statement by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations of the 82 Division.
The rescue operation was initiated after troops at the Udi checkpoint received a distress call from the police. Upon reaching the location, the troops encountered the kidnappers.
The criminals fled due to the troops’ superior firepower, leaving behind the kidnapped victim.
The army spokesperson stated that Dr Ayim was found abandoned and was subsequently rescued. After undergoing initial medical checks, he was reunited with his family.
The Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II urges the public to continue providing credible information to help combat crime in the region.
They remain committed to ensuring safety and security by established rules and regulations.
Editorial:
The increasing rate of kidnappings in Nigeria is a pressing concern that demands immediate attention.
The recent rescue of Dr. Maxwell Ayim by the Nigerian Army in Enugu State highlights the importance of swift and coordinated responses to such incidents.
While the rescue is commendable, it also underscores the need for proactive measures to prevent kidnappings in the first place.
Kidnappings not only traumatise victims but also instil fear in communities. This fear can hinder economic activities, disrupt daily life, and erode trust in law enforcement agencies.
Security agencies must collaborate, share intelligence, and deploy resources effectively to address this menace.
Community involvement is vital. Citizens can play a significant role by providing timely information and supporting security agencies.
A united front against kidnappings will lead to more successful rescues and deter potential kidnappers. It’s time for a collective effort to ensure safety and security for all.
Did You Know?
- Enugu State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is known as the “Coal City” due to its coal deposits.
- “Enugu” means “hilltop” in the Igbo language, reflecting the state’s hilly terrain.
- Enugu was the capital of the Eastern Region of Nigeria from 1951 to 1967.
- The state is home to the Awhum Waterfall, a popular tourist attraction.
- Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) was the first state-owned university in Nigeria.