Benue’s Governor Calls on Hunters to Bolster Crime Fighting Efforts

In a significant move to enhance security in Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia has called upon the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service to intensify their efforts in combating crime. This appeal was made during the conclusion of a four-day intensive training session held at the 72 Special Forces Battalion in Makurdi, the state’s capital.
Governor Alia emphasized the importance of the operatives’ visibility in aiding other security agencies in their crime-fighting endeavours. He stressed the need to respect the human rights of citizens while carrying out their duties, highlighting the state’s recent strides towards peace.
“I am confident that the training provided by the 72 Special Forces Battalion has honed your abilities to tackle the challenges ahead,” Governor Alia stated. “Your role in supporting other security agencies and upholding the rights of law-abiding citizens is crucial.”
Yohaig NG reports that the governor expressed gratitude to the NHFSS for their role in public safety, acknowledging their growing importance in the state’s security framework despite ongoing challenges.
Meanwhile, the governor’s Special Adviser on Security and Internal Matters, Joseph Har, praised the NHFSS’s active role in the state, citing their recent apprehension of six individuals for various crimes as evidence of their effectiveness in reducing criminal activities.
Peter Ajonya, the State Commander of NHFSS, also expressed gratitude for the training and support provided by the governor, traditional rulers, and others, which has been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of the operatives.
Editorial
In the face of escalating security concerns, the proactive stance taken by Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia is not just commendable but necessary. The decision to involve the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service in the state’s crime-fighting efforts represents a strategic approach to security management that acknowledges the complexity of the challenges.
We believe integrating local security operatives, such as the NHFSS, into broader security strategies is a step in the right direction. These operatives possess unique skills and local knowledge invaluable in combating crime, especially in challenging terrains and rural areas where conventional security forces may be less effective.
The emphasis on human rights compliance by Governor Alia is particularly noteworthy. In our view, any security operation’s effectiveness is measured not just by reducing crime rates but also by adhering to human rights and justice principles. This balance is crucial in maintaining public trust and cooperation, which is essential to successful crime prevention and control.
The training provided to the NHFSS operatives by the 72 Special Forces Battalion indicates a well-thought-out strategy to enhance the skills and capabilities of these local forces. Such training initiatives not only improve operational effectiveness but also foster a sense of professionalism and discipline among the operatives.
The approach taken by Benue State under Governor Alia’s leadership offers a blueprint for other states grappling with similar security challenges. It is a holistic strategy that combines local insights with professional training, respect for human rights, and a collaborative spirit among various security agencies. This approach, we believe, will not only lead to a more secure Benue but also serve as a model for others to emulate.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service was officially recognized and registered in 2019, marking a significant step in formalizing the role of local hunters in national security.
- Benue State, often called the ‘Food Basket of the Nation’, has a diverse geography that includes mountains, rivers, and forests, making local knowledge crucial for effective security operations.
- The 72 Special Forces Battalion, involved in training NHFSS operatives, is a specialized unit of the Nigerian Army known for its counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.
- Benue State has over 40 different ethnic groups, each with its unique cultural practices and local knowledge, which can be invaluable in community-based security initiatives.
- The concept of involving local hunters in security operations is not unique to Nigeria; similar practices have been observed in other African countries, where local knowledge and skills are leveraged for community safety.