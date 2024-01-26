CAN Chairman to Meet DHQ Over Military’s Role in Plateau Killings

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced plans to meet with Reverend Timothy Daluk, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State. This meeting is in response to Daluk’s recent allegations against the Nigerian military.
In a widely circulated video, Rev. Daluk accused the military of facilitating the displacement of Christians and the destruction of their properties in the state. He claimed, “At this particular point in time, they have sent every Christian away from the new market, leaving the Muslims to come and burn their houses.”
Responding to these serious allegations, Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, stated that the DHQ is contacting Rev. Daluk to provide evidence for his claims. Maj. Gen. Buba acknowledged that traumatic experiences could influence perceptions and emphasized the military’s commitment to professional conduct and adherence to international standards. The DHQ aims to investigate these allegations and continue its duties thoroughly and professionally.
Editorial:
The recent allegations by Reverend Timothy Daluk against the Nigerian military in Plateau State bring to the forefront the delicate balance between military operations and civilian safety in conflict zones. As a community, we must address these concerns with the seriousness they deserve.
The decision by the Defence Headquarters to engage directly with Rev. Daluk is a commendable step towards transparency and accountability. Such grave accusations must be thoroughly investigated to ascertain their veracity and maintain public trust in our military institutions.
This situation underscores the importance of clear communication and community engagement in military operations. While discharging its duties, the military must be mindful of the impact of its actions on local communities. Building trust between the military and civilians is crucial, especially in areas plagued by conflict and insecurity.
Reflecting on this development, it is imperative to recognize the broader implications for peace and stability in the region. The military’s response to these allegations will set a precedent for handling similar situations. It is an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the military and the communities they are tasked to protect.
In reiterating our initial thesis, the engagement between the DHQ and Rev. Daluk is a step towards ensuring that military operations are conducted with the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights. It reaffirms our collective commitment to a society where security forces and civilians work together towards lasting peace and stability.
Did You Know?
- Mangu Local Government Area, where these events unfold, is located in the central part of Plateau State, Nigeria.
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is a significant religious organization in Nigeria that represents various Christian denominations.
- Plateau State is known for its diverse ethnic groups and has often been a flashpoint for communal and religious conflicts.
- The Nigerian military is governed by the Defence Headquarters, which oversees the coordination of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
- Plateau State’s terrain is marked by the Jos Plateau, making it one of the cooler regions in Nigeria due to its altitude.