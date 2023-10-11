CDS Insists on Elimination of Boko Haram for Soldier’s Validation

General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, has emphatically instructed the Nigerian Army troops to eradicate terrorists as the country intensifies its anti-insurgency operations in the Northeast.
While addressing the troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno state, on a Tuesday, he explicitly ordered them to locate and exterminate Boko Haram terrorists before they can launch attacks on Nigerians.
Musa tasked the troops to actively engage the insurgents, asserting that a soldier’s mission is not complete without neutralising at least one Boko Haram combatant in the theatre.
“Ensure you seek out Boko Haram and eliminate them. Any soldier who completes a theatre mission without killing a Boko Haram member is not complete,” he declared.
Musa insisted that the soldiers should be the predators, not waiting to repel attacks but to proactively find and kill the terrorists. He expressed gratitude to the troops for their sacrifices and dedication, urging them to maintain the momentum against the terrorists and assuring that the insurgency in the region will soon be quelled.
Editorial
The stern directive from General Christopher Musa to the troops in the Northeast is a vivid reflection of the intense and unyielding stance the Nigerian military has adopted against insurgency, particularly against the Boko Haram terrorists.
While the unambiguous and aggressive directive underscores a robust approach towards eradicating terrorism, it also raises ethical and psychological concerns about the impact of such mandates on the soldiers.
We, as a society, must ponder: does the relentless pursuit of an enemy, framed as an absolute necessity for validation, not risk dehumanising our soldiers and blurring the moral lines of warfare?
The unyielding war against Boko Haram has spanned over a decade, and while the military’s efforts have been commendable, the approach towards achieving victory needs to be continually assessed and refined.
The mandate to “find and kill” terrorists, while seemingly straightforward, does not exist in a vacuum. It is embedded within a complex web of moral, psychological, and social implications that could have long-term effects on the soldiers and the society they protect.
The military, while fighting against visible enemies, must also safeguard against creating an environment where the mental well-being of soldiers is jeopardised.
Strategies employed in combating terrorism must be not only effective but also preserve the mental and moral integrity of the individuals on the front lines. Thus, while we navigate through the complexities of war and peace, our strategies must be holistically sound, safeguarding the nation and the soldiers who defend it.
Did You Know?
- Boko Haram, founded in 2002, initially focused on opposing Western education but became violent in 2009 when they started to target police and launch kidnappings.
- The group has caused the displacement of millions of people in northeastern Nigeria.
- Boko Haram was declared a terrorist group by the US in 2013.
- The insurgency has spilt over into neighbouring countries like Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, causing a severe regional crisis.
- The Global Terrorism Index in 2015 ranked Boko Haram as the world’s deadliest terror group.