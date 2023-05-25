CISLAC Advocates for Increased Women’s Involvement in Defence and Security

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has voiced its support for increased participation of women in the defence and security sector while urging stakeholders to improve transparency and accountability within the same field.
Following a recent one-day workshop titled “Reforming the Nigerian Defence and Security Sector through Strengthening Mechanisms Fundamental for Effective Oversight Functions”, a communique was issued by CISLAC in conjunction with Transparency International in Nigeria, TI-NIGERIA. They highlighted the ongoing marginalisation of women, particularly within the defence and security sector.
CISLAC expressed concern over Nigeria’s peace, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, noting they are threatened due to continuous violent conflicts emanating from traditional and non-traditional security threats. They stressed the need for the military to counteract these destabilising forces, prioritising Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Despite considerable public resources being invested in the defence and security sector since the advent of democratic governance in 1999, CISLAC expressed doubts over the impact of these investments due to enduring threats to peace and security.
CISLAC outlined factors impeding oversight in the defence and security sector, which include insufficient funding, limited capacity, corrupt budgeting and implementation, politicisation, a tarnished public image, and a pervasive lack of transparency and accountability.
They pointed out that the primary challenges lie in the sector’s overall deficiency in fund management, budgeting, and implementation, as well as the inherently political nature of the sector.
According to CISLAC, a multipronged approach is necessary to combat corruption and ensure transparency and accountability within the defence and security sector. They proposed developing a robust framework to oversee ‘security votes’, often regarded as slush funds, and urged Nigerians to hold accountable public institutions, politicians, and the defence and security sector.
Editorial
Women at the Forefront: Ensuring Equality in Defence and Security
The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) call for more women to be involved in the defence and security sector cannot be overlooked. It comes at a crucial time as Nigeria grapples with ongoing security threats and shines a spotlight on the persistent gender imbalance in these sectors.
Yes, the defence and security sectors have been historically male-dominated. However, the drive for equal representation must extend to these domains, as inclusivity fosters diversity of thought and bolsters overall performance.
The role of those in power is not to be understated. There is a pressing need for policy and legislative reforms that encourage gender balance within these sectors. More scholarships and training programs targeting women for roles in defence and security should be introduced.
Addressing the challenge of transparency and accountability, as CISLAC has rightly pointed out, should also be at the top of the agenda. IIt’snot enough to pump resources into the sector; ensuring they are used judiciously and transparently is equally essential.
The opposition may argue that the nature of defence and security work might be too dangerous or strenuous for women. This argument, however, grossly underestimates the capabilities of women and propagates harmful stereotypes. Women have proved their mettle in diverse fields, and defence and security should not be exceptions.
Thus, let’s challenge the status quo, promote gender inclusivity, and foster a transparent and accountable defence and security sector. Our nation deserves nothing less.
Did You Know?
- Globally, women comprise only 10% of the world’s world’s police forces and just 3% of military peacekeeping personnel.
- According to the International Peace Institute, peace agreements are 35% more likely to last at least 15 years when women are involved in their creation.
- Research shows that companies with women in leadership roles perform better in safety audits.
- A Peterson Institute for International Economics study found that having women in top management increases organisational resilience and crisis management.
- A UN Women report highlighted that women’s inclusion in security efforts significantly improves operational effectiveness.
