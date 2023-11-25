Commander Stresses Importance of Soldier Training for War Success

Colonel Adebisi Onasanya, the Commander of the Presidential Guards Brigade, has emphasized the critical role of adequate training and physical fitness in the success of modern warfare. He highlighted that continuous training in the Nigerian Army fosters discipline, physical fitness, and team spirit among troops.
Speaking at the 2023 Brigade’s inter-unit sports competition, Onasanya pointed out that while training methods may evolve, fundamental soldier qualities like high moral initiative and physical fitness are essential. He stated, “Training is an organised activity aimed at imparting instructions to improve the recipient’s performance or to help him attain a required level of skill.”
The commander elaborated on the necessity of rigorous physical and mental training to meet the high standards required by the Nigerian Army, especially given the complexities of modern warfare. The competition, he explained, was organized to enhance leadership qualities and team spirit among the troops of the Presidential Guards Brigade.
The Guards Brigade Garrison emerged as the top performer in the competition, followed by the 177 Guards Brigade Battalion and 176 Guards Brigade Battalion, respectively.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the profound insights shared by Colonel Adebisi Onasanya on the importance of training for soldiers. His emphasis on continuous training as a cornerstone for military success is a crucial reminder of the evolving nature of modern warfare and the demands it places on those who serve.
In an era where the nature of conflicts is rapidly changing, the need for well-trained, physically fit, and mentally resilient soldiers cannot be overstated. Training is not just about physical endurance; it’s about preparing soldiers for the unpredictable and often complex scenarios they will face on the battlefield. It’s about instilling discipline, fostering team spirit, and developing the moral initiative necessary to make critical decisions under pressure.
The Nigerian Army’s focus on continuous training and development is commendable. It reflects a deep understanding of the challenges of modern warfare and a commitment to preparing its troops to meet these challenges head-on. This approach is essential not only for the success of military operations but also for the safety and effectiveness of the soldiers involved.
We advocate for sustained investment in military training programs. Such investment should encompass not only physical training but also education in areas like technology, strategy, and international humanitarian law. This holistic approach to training will ensure that the Nigerian Army remains capable and ready to face current and future challenges.
The success of the Presidential Guards Brigade in the inter-unit sports competition is a testament to the effectiveness of their training regime. It serves as an example for other military units, highlighting the benefits of rigorous training and preparation.
The Nigerian Army’s commitment to continuous and comprehensive training is a key factor in its preparedness and effectiveness. As the nature of warfare continues to evolve, so too must the training and preparation of those who bravely serve to protect our nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigerian Army’s History: The Nigerian Army, established in 1863, has a rich history and has played a significant role in various regional and international conflicts.
- Presidential Guards Brigade: This elite unit is responsible for the security of the President of Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory, and visiting foreign dignitaries.
- Modern Military Training: Today’s military training goes beyond physical fitness, encompassing areas like cyber warfare, intelligence gathering, and psychological operations.
- Sports and the Military: Sports and physical competitions are often used in militaries worldwide to build camaraderie, leadership skills, and physical endurance.
- Global Military Training Trends: Many armies around the world are increasingly focusing on technology-driven training methods, including simulations and virtual reality, to prepare soldiers for modern combat scenarios.