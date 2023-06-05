Court in Enugu Sends 67 Pro-Biafra Supporters to Prison

Sixty-seven supporters of Biafra’s independence, apprehended in several regions of Enugu State in response to Governor Peter Mbah’s push to quell sit-at-home protests, have been incarcerated. According to reports, combined security forces, allegedly acting on orders from the state government to squash all Biafra agitations, also killed five group members.
PUNCH revealed on Sunday that the pro-Biafra advocates were detained in Eke-Obinagu and Independence Layout on May 29 and 30 during the Biafra Day events in the state. The arrested individuals, seven women and sixty men aged between 50 and 70 were members of the Biafra Zionist Federation (52) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (15).
An anonymous police officer informed PUNCH on Sunday that the 67 pro-Biafra individuals were clandestinely brought before an Enugu North Magistrate Court after a security meeting with the state’s new governor.
The court ordered their remand in prison on Friday evening. The governor, upon learning of the situation, approved their court appearance. Consequently, they were presented in court around 6:45 pm, where the magistrate commanded their transfer to prison custody and the case file sent to the Department of Public Prosecution.
According to a source, five group members were “neutralized” during the operation, which aimed to end sit-at-home protests as instructed by the state governor.
An Enugu Maximum Custodial Centre officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service verified that the pro-Biafra supporters were brought to the centre on Thursday and Friday at approximately 7:18 pm.
The incarcerated individuals were primarily seniors in their 60s and 70s, who claimed to have completed their commemorative prayers when the police and military forces descended on them.
Governor Mbah has issued a warning that any market, school, or transport unit that remains closed today (Monday) due to the illegal sit-at-home order in the state will be shut down.
Editorial
An Ongoing Struggle: The Incarceration of Pro-Biafra Supporters in Enugu
Once again, the tensions between pro-Biafra agitators and the Nigerian government have taken a worrisome turn. In Enugu State, 67 supporters of the Biafran cause have been imprisoned amid sit-at-home protests, a move that has sparked intense controversy.
While Governor Peter Mbah has justified this crackdown as necessary for preserving order in Enugu, questions linger about the fairness of these arrests and the transparency of the subsequent legal proceedings.
These individuals, primarily seniors commemorating Biafra Day, were reportedly gathered peacefully when apprehended. Nevertheless, this incident prompts us to scrutinize the state’s approach to maintaining peace and order and consider these pro-Biafra activists’ rights.
As we ponder the events in Enugu, we must balance the need for security with respect for civil liberties. Pursuing peace should not lead to the unjust treatment of those voicing their dissent. Instead, we must strive for a balance where citizens’ rights to freedom of speech and assembly are upheld, even as we ensure the state’s safety.
Did You Know?
- Enugu State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is named after its capital city, Enugu. The name “Enugu” originates from the two Igbo words “Énú Ụ́gwụ́”, meaning “hilltop”, signifying the city’s hilly geography.
- The Biafra separatist movement in Nigeria stems from the failed Biafra Republic, which existed from 1967-1970 during the Nigerian Civil War.
- The “sit-at-home” protests are a form of civil disobedience where participants stay at home from work or school as a form of protest. In this case, they are used by pro-Biafra groups to protest against the Nigerian government.