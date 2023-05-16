Defeating Insurgency and Banditry is Essential, Asserts CoAS

On Tuesday, Lt General Farooq Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), stated that eradicating insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities is paramount.
His statement was given during the opening ceremony of a workshop addressing Future Improvised Explosive Device Challenges, and Threat Mitigation held at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering in Makurdi.
Represented by Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, the CoAS highlighted that the Nigerian Army had initiated a comprehensive acquisition drive to bolster its troops’ morale and combat capabilities.
He said,
“Among the equipment recently procured are Vallon handheld detectors, MRAPs, TCVs, Husky vehicles, APCs, and UAVs. We are also making efforts to purchase Husky vehicle-mounted mine detection systems, among other equipment.”
“Defeating insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities remains my primary focus. Keeping this commitment in mind, we have launched the procurement of equipment and are focusing on realistic training of our personnel,” General Yahaya added.
The CoAS noted that the Nigerian Army is pushing its research and development initiatives to produce some of the required equipment locally.
He cited the local production of the Ode rechargeable blasting device and the remote control jammers as commendable examples but stressed that more could be done.
General Yahaya acknowledged that the workshop, themed “Capacity Development in CIED for Robust Support to NA Operations,” was crucial to understanding the future challenges of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), how adversaries operate, and how to counteract the threats posed by IEDs.
General Yahaya praised the effectiveness of CIED (Counter Improvised Explosive Device) operations, which he stated has played a significant role in the successes against Boko Haram and other terrorist groups and various criminal elements nationwide.
During his opening remarks, Major General Philip Eromosele, the Commander Corps of Engineers, noted the increasing trend of insurgents using IEDs, which negatively affects the outcomes of NA operations and troop morale.
General Eromosele said the workshop would include presentations, discussions, and demonstrations on using recently acquired advanced equipment, such as CIED MRAPs and Husky vehicles, to counteract this threat and achieve victory.
Editorial Note: Undeterred Resolve Against Insurgency and Banditry
The unequivocal declaration by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Farooq Yahaya, that eradicating insurgency, banditry, and other forms of criminal activities in Nigeria is non-negotiable is a testament to the relentless commitment of our security forces.
Such dedication should be universally applauded and supported.
Today, the state of affairs in our beloved nation remains concerning.
The menace of insurgency and banditry continues to disrupt the peace and harmony of our communities.
The consequences of these criminal acts are widespread, affecting not just the lives of those directly harmed but also the social and economic fabric of the entire nation.
Some may argue that the government’s approach to this issue is merely reactionary rather than proactive.
Critics say that rather than acquiring new military equipment, the government should address the root causes of these violent acts—poverty, lack of education, and political discontent.
They argue that the violence will only persist without tackling these systemic issues.
While these points are not without merit, it is essential to understand that a multi-pronged approach is necessary to solve this issue.
The acquisition of new military equipment and the bolstering of our security forces are not just about countering violence.
They are measures to protect the innocent to ensure our citizens can live in peace and prosperity.
The local production of military equipment like the Ode rechargeable blasting device and the remote control jammers is commendable.
Still, we cannot overlook the need for more.
By supporting local production, we augment our defence capabilities and stimulate our economy, fostering innovation and creating jobs.
In this light, those in power must remain steadfast in their commitment to quelling these acts of violence.
They must also heed the call to tackle the underlying socio-economic issues contributing to the unrest.
We must press for continued development, enhanced security, and sustained peace.
This is a moment for our country to unite against the common enemy of violence and unrest.
It is a time for every citizen to support our security forces in their noble pursuit of a safe and peaceful Nigeria.
Remember, the success of our nation relies on the collective efforts of us all.
We must remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and uphold the values that define us as a nation.
Let us foster unity, promote peace, and stand against violence in all its forms.
Did You Know?
According to the Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria is one of the countries most affected by terrorism globally.
However, the number of terrorism-related deaths in the country has been decreasing over the years, which can be attributed to the tireless efforts of our security forces.
Why Yohaig NG?
For comprehensive and timely coverage of the latest Naija news, look no further than Yohaig NG.
Our platform is dedicated to delivering accurate and unbiased news, keeping you informed about everything happening in and around Nigeria.
We invite our readers to share their thoughts and join the conversation.
By engaging in constructive dialogue, we can better understand the issues that matter to our community and work towards practical solutions.
Stay updated with Naija breaking news today.
Trust Yohaig NG to provide the most reliable Naija news 24-7.