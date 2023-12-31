Defence Minister Matawalle Encourages Guards Brigade to Excel in Duties

Dr. Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, has emphasized the importance of striving for greatness and excellence in the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade. This charge was delivered during his role as the Special Guest of Honour at the Guards Brigade West African Social Activities (WASA) 2023 in Abuja, as reported in a statement by Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, the Ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations.
WASA, an annual event organized by the Nigerian Army, celebrates Nigeria’s diverse and rich cultural heritage. It serves as a gathering for officers, soldiers, and their families to unwind and reflect on the year’s activities in a communal setting.
Matawalle praised the Guards Brigade for their dedicated service to the nation, expressing confidence in their ability to meet the challenges of their duties and maintain high standards. He recognized the officers’ and soldiers’ diverse experiences, skills, and talents as valuable assets to the Nigerian Army and the nation.
The minister’s remarks highlighted the importance of the Brigade’s dedication, hoping it would inspire and motivate soldiers nationwide. He expressed gratitude for their service, emphasizing Nigeria’s greatness and the role of the Guards Brigade in upholding it.
Matawalle acknowledged the Brigade’s unwavering loyalty, sacrifices, and hard work, particularly in managing security threats in the Federal Capital Territory. He noted their efforts in ensuring the safety of the President and citizens, visitors, and diplomats.
The event featured various activities, including a tour of units and garrison stands, cultural displays, a children’s sack race, a taekwondo display, a tug of war, and the beating of the retreat. Highlighting the festive spirit, the minister donated a car for the 2023 edition of WASA, which Mariam Ibrahim won in a lucky dip raffle draw competition.
Editorial:
The recent address by Dr. Bello Matawalle at the Guards Brigade West African Social Activities (WASA) 2023 underscores a vital aspect of military service: the pursuit of excellence and greatness. This charge to the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade is more than a call for professional competence; it is an affirmation of the critical role the military plays in the fabric of our nation.
The Guards Brigade, tasked with the security of the Federal Capital Territory and the safety of high-profile individuals, including the President, embodies the values of loyalty, sacrifice, and dedication. These qualities are essential for military effectiveness and serve as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation.
Matawalle’s recognition of the diverse talents and skills within the Brigade highlights an important principle: the strength of our military lies not just in its arms and equipment but in the varied experiences and capabilities of its personnel. This diversity is a microcosm of Nigeria, a nation prosperous in cultural and ethnic variety.
The celebration of WASA is a reminder that amidst the rigour and discipline of military life, there is room for social bonding and cultural appreciation. Such events foster community and belonging, crucial for morale and unity within the armed forces.
As we reflect on the minister’s words, it is clear that the pursuit of excellence in the military is intertwined with the broader aspirations of our nation. A strong, dedicated, versatile military is pivotal to Nigeria’s stability and progress. Through its commitment and professionalism, the Guards Brigade sets a standard for others to follow, embodying the spirit of a nation that continually strives for greatness.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Army Guards Brigade is an elite brigade responsible for providing security for the President of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
- WASA (West African Social Activities) is a traditional event in the Nigerian Army, celebrating cultural diversity and fostering camaraderie among soldiers and their families.
- The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was created in 1976 and officially became Nigeria’s capital in 1991, replacing Lagos.
- The ‘Guards Brigade’ concept is common in many countries, often comprising elite soldiers tasked with ceremonial duties and protecting important state figures.
- The Nigerian Army is one of the largest in Africa and plays a significant role in peacekeeping missions across the continent and beyond.