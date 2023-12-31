Defence Minister, Service Chiefs Rush to Plateau Following New Attack

In the wake of a recent violent incident in Plateau State, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, accompanied by top service chiefs, urgently visited the area. This response followed an attack in Bokkos Local Government Area, where a father and his son tragically lost their lives.
Joining Matawalle were the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, and several high-ranking military officials. The group arrived at Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang at 10:10 am, where Matawalle received a military salute.
The service chiefs present included General Gabriel Musa, the Minister of Defence Staff; Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff.
This visit comes after two attacks within a week in Plateau State. The earlier attack on December 24 led to over 190 fatalities during the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas.
Markus Nyam, the Transition Implementation Committee chairman, reported that the latest attack occurred Saturday night. He commended the efforts of local vigilantes who confronted the assailants, resulting in the death of one attacker and the retreat of others. The Joint Security Task Force Operation Safe Haven responded promptly to the distress call, preventing further harm.
Vice President Kashim Shettima, during a recent visit, assured that aid was imminent. State Governor Caleb Mutfwang pledged to oversee aid distribution, ensuring its proper allocation personally. Yuhanna Audu from NEMA confirmed that supplies were coming and distribution would commence within two days.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible for the attacks. The region has long been plagued by bandit militias and conflicts between nomadic herders and farmers, exacerbated by population growth and climate pressures. The jihadist conflict in northeastern Nigeria, involving Boko Haram and Islamic State-linked groups, has also contributed to the region’s instability.
UN rights chief Volker Turk expressed deep alarm over the Christmas weekend attacks, emphasizing the need to break the cycle of impunity and address the root causes of such violence.
Editorial:
The recent visit of the Minister of State for Defence and service chiefs to Plateau State in the aftermath of the latest attack is a stark reminder of the complex security challenges Nigeria faces. The recurring violence in the region not only reflects the immediate threat posed by bandit militias and communal conflicts but also underscores deeper issues related to resource competition, rapid population growth, and climate change.
The government’s response, while necessary, must go beyond military interventions and address the underlying socio-economic and environmental factors fueling these conflicts. The commitment to provide aid and ensure its fair distribution is a positive step, but long-term solutions require a multifaceted approach that includes sustainable development, conflict resolution, and community engagement.
The role of local vigilantes in defending their communities highlights the importance of community-based security measures. However, these efforts must be integrated into a broader strategy that ensures accountability and respects human rights.
As we reflect on these events, we must recognize the need for a proactive and comprehensive approach to security that addresses the symptoms and root causes of conflict. This approach should involve all stakeholders, including local communities, government agencies, and international partners, working together to create a more peaceful and prosperous future for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
