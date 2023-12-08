Delta State Encourages Locals to Join Army Recruitment Screening

Yohaig NG reports that the Delta State Government is urging its qualified residents to participate in the Nigerian Army’s 86th Regular Recruits Intake screening for both trades and non-trades men and women. This call was made in a statement by Dr. Wilford Latimore Oghenesivbe, the Executive Assistant to the governor on Orientation and Communication. The screening, which began on December 4, 2023, at the Cenotaph Complex in Asaba and across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is set to conclude on December 17, 2023.
The statement outlined the eligibility criteria, noting that non-tradesmen/women applicants aged 18 to 22 must have a minimum of five credits, including Mathematics and English, in their SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB. For tradesmen/women, the age requirement is between 18 and 26 years, with Trades-Test or City and Guild Certificates as additional qualifications. Applicants for midwife and nurse positions should be between 18 and 30 years old.
The Delta State Government emphasized the importance of this recruitment exercise and advised all applicants to arrive at the Cenotaph Complex from 7 am daily for the screening process.
Editorial
The Delta State Government’s recent encouragement for its citizens to participate in the Nigerian Army’s recruitment screening, as reported by Yohaig NG, is a commendable initiative that underscores the importance of national service and the military’s role in nation-building. This call to action is not just about filling ranks; it’s about fostering a sense of duty, patriotism, and the opportunity for personal and professional development.
In a country like Nigeria, where diverse challenges range from security issues to the need for national unity, the army plays a pivotal role. Encouraging participation in the army’s recruitment process is a strategic move to ensure that the military is representative of the nation’s diverse population. The armed forces need to reflect the demographic and cultural diversity of the country they serve, as this fosters a deeper understanding and respect for the various communities within the nation.
The army’s recruitment process allows young men and women to acquire valuable skills and experience. The discipline, teamwork, and leadership skills learned in the military benefit individuals throughout their lives, whether they continue in a military career or transition to civilian roles.
However, it’s crucial to approach this recruitment with a clear understanding of the responsibilities and challenges of military service. It’s not just a job; it’s a commitment to serve the nation, often under challenging and risky conditions. The government’s role in ensuring that recruits are well-informed, adequately trained, and supported is vital.
As we reflect on Delta State’s call for army recruitment participation, let’s recognize the broader implications of this initiative. It’s about building a strong, diverse, capable military force that protects the nation and contributes to its unity and development. It’s an opportunity for young Nigerians to serve their country and grow as individuals, playing a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future.
Did You Know?
- Nigerian Army’s History: The Nigerian Army, established in 1863, is the most significant component of the Nigerian Armed Forces and one of the largest in Africa.
- Women in the Nigerian Army: The Nigerian Army opened up combatant service roles to women in 2010, allowing them to serve in various capacities previously reserved for men.
- Military Training in Nigeria: The Nigerian Defence Academy, established in 1964, is the country’s premier military university, training officer cadets for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
- Peacekeeping Roles: The Nigerian Army has played significant roles in various international peacekeeping missions, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Darfur.
- Technological Advancements: The Nigerian Army has been incorporating modern technology and equipment to enhance its capabilities, including using drones for surveillance and combat operations.