DHQ Calls for Vigilance Against Terrorism in 2024

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has called on Nigerians to prevent terrorists from gaining ground in the new year. The DHQ urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to security forces, emphasising the need for heightened security awareness. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, addressed journalists in Abuja, assuring the military would act on such information. Using the popular slang ‘no gree for anybody’, Buba encouraged Nigerians to stay firm in their beliefs and not succumb to terrorist influences.
This stance contrasts with the warning issued by Nigeria Police Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who cautioned that the same slang could potentially lead to a national crisis. Buba’s call to action against terrorists aligns with the military’s goal for 2024: to locate and eliminate terrorists wherever they hide, thereby preventing them from harming citizens. He stated, “We aim to find and destroy the terrorist wherever they may be hiding to ensure their enduring defeat.”
In the past two weeks, military operations have resulted in the neutralisation of 86 terrorists and the arrest of 101, along with 30 perpetrators of oil theft. Additionally, 21 kidnapped hostages were rescued. In the South-South region, troops prevented oil theft, approximately N736,115,470.00.
Editorial:
The Defence Headquarters’ call for vigilance against terrorism in 2024 is a crucial reminder of our collective responsibility in safeguarding our nation. Terrorism, a pervasive threat to our national security, requires not just military intervention but also the active participation of every citizen. By urging Nigerians to report suspicious activities, the DHQ is fostering a culture of communal vigilance that is essential in the fight against terrorism.
The use of the famous slang ‘no gree for anybody’ by Edward Buba in this context is significant. It reflects an understanding of the need to communicate in a language that resonates with the youth, who are often the most vulnerable to extremist ideologies. This approach, however, must be balanced with caution, as highlighted by the Nigeria Police Force’s concerns about the potential for such slogans to incite unrest.
The military’s commitment to locating and destroying terrorist hideouts is commendable and reflects a proactive approach to national security. The recent successes in neutralising and arresting terrorists are a testament to the effectiveness of these operations. However, the battle against terrorism is not just fought on the frontlines but also in the hearts and minds of the populace.
We must support our military and security forces through cooperation and vigilance as we move forward. Every citizen has a role to play in ensuring the safety and security of our nation. Let us embrace this responsibility with determination and unity, standing firm against any form of terrorism or extremism.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has been combating terrorism for several years, with groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP posing significant threats.
- Community vigilance and public reporting of suspicious activities have been crucial in thwarting numerous terrorist plots.
- The Nigerian military conducts various counter-terrorism operations, often in collaboration with international partners.
- The impact of terrorism in Nigeria extends beyond security, affecting economic stability and social cohesion.
- Efforts to counter terrorism in Nigeria also include deradicalisation programs aimed at rehabilitating former militants.