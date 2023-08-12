DHQ Stands by Democracy, Rejects Calls for Military Interference

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has firmly rejected suggestions from certain sections urging the military to intervene in Nigeria’s democratic process. Under the guidance of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the military high command reiterated its unwavering loyalty to President Bola Tinubu’s “constitutional authority”.
The military’s roles, as outlined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), remain its primary focus.
Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, expressed concern over online reports discussing welfare issues within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN). He labelled the calls for military intervention in the democratic process as “highly unpatriotic” and a distraction from the AFN’s constitutional duties.
The statement emphasised,
“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is content and better positioned under democracy and will refrain from any actions that might jeopardise our hard-earned democratic values.”
This firm stance by the DHQ comes in the backdrop of political unrest in neighbouring Niger Republic, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had set a deadline for the coup leaders to reinstate President Bazoum, threatening potential use of force.
Despite these pressures, including economic sanctions and electricity cut-offs from Nigeria, the coup leaders remain resolute.
Editorial:
Democracy’s Pillar: The Military’s Role in Upholding Constitutional Values
In a world where political landscapes are constantly shifting, the Defence Headquarters’ recent statement reaffirming its commitment to democracy is both timely and significant.
Nigeria, with its rich democratic history, stands as a beacon of hope in a region often plagued by political instability.
However, it’s essential to delve deeper into the implications of such a stance.
While the military’s commitment to democracy is commendable, it also underscores the importance of maintaining a clear separation between the armed forces and the political arena.
The military’s primary role is to safeguard the nation and its citizens, not to be embroiled in political debates or power struggles.
On the other hand, the situation in Niger Republic serves as a stark reminder of the fragile nature of democracy.
It’s a testament to the challenges that nations face in upholding democratic values, especially in regions with a history of political unrest.
While the Defence Headquarters’ statement is a step in the right direction, it’s crucial for all stakeholders, from the government to the citizens, to work collectively to ensure that Nigeria’s democratic values remain intact.
Did You Know?
- The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is the highest military body in Nigeria, responsible for the administration and policy formulation of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
- The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria serves as the supreme law of the country, outlining the roles and responsibilities of various institutions, including the military.
- Niger Republic, Nigeria’s neighbour to the north, has witnessed several coups in its history, with the most recent one occurring in 2023.
- ECOWAS, a regional political and economic union, plays a pivotal role in mediating political crises in West Africa.
- Nigeria has a long-standing tradition of civilian rule, with the military playing a supportive role in upholding the nation’s democratic values.