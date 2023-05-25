Edo Stakeholders Call on Governments to Ensure Sustainable Peace in Niger Delta

- Stakeholders from various sectors in Edo State urge local, state, and federal governments to respond promptly to information regarding potential threats to peace in the Niger Delta.
News Story
In Benin City, a diverse group of stakeholders, comprising traditional institutions, security bodies, civil society groups, and others, have implored the local, state, and federal governments to act swiftly in response to potential disturbances to peace and bolster corporate social responsibilities to ensure lasting peace in the Niger Delta. These suggestions were made at a Town Hall Meeting on Niger Delta Regional Peace Building Strategy Implementation, organized by the Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND).
Concerns were raised over the absence of appropriate role models in the region, with several parents alleged to partake in drug abuse, cultism, and other harmful practices, thereby setting poor examples for their children.
Festus Osagiede Ayeki, the Engoie of Igiogue in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State, spoke on behalf of the traditional institution, suggesting employment as a critical strategy for promoting peace in the Niger Delta.
Ayeki stated, “For peace to be in the Niger Delta, there should be employment. The government should put all machinery in place to employ our youths and believe in the saying ‘do to others what you want them to do to you.'”
The National Orientation Agency (NOA), represented by Deputy Director Vincent Omuedi, announced ongoing peace-building advocacy with religious organizations, welcoming partnerships for peace in the state and the region.
The President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Lazarus Adorolo, emphasized that “equity, fairness, and justice” are essential prerequisites for achieving peace, often neglected by government agencies in the Niger Delta.
Prince Christopher Agaga, Chief Executive Officer of Special Tactical Squad for Oil and Gas Services Limited, argued the necessity for community policing beyond force. He advocated prioritizing engagement, psychological strategies, diplomacy, negotiations, and media conflict resolution in crisis management.
PIND’s Executive Director, Tunji Idowu, represented by the P4P Network Coordinator of the Foundation Africas Lawal, underlined the significance of their peace-building program in achieving regional and lasting peace in the Niger Delta through fostering sustainable peace partnerships, encouraging collaboration among stakeholders, and strengthening indigenous structures for peace.
Editorial
Fostering Sustainable Peace in Niger Delta: A Call to Action
The recent plea by Edo stakeholders to the government for sustainable peace in the Niger Delta reflects the urgent need for comprehensive peace-building strategies in the region. The appeal emphasizes the creation of jobs for youths, promoting corporate social responsibility by companies operating in the region, and the necessity for prompt governmental responses to potential threats to peace.
Niger Delta’s peace and security are instrumental for Nigeria’s overall development, considering its economic importance as its central oil-producing region. Hence, any disruption to its tranquillity has a ripple effect on the entire nation.
To accomplish this, it is paramount that the government at all levels, alongside corporations and non-governmental organizations, commit to creating a peace-building agenda. This includes developing and implementing programs that provide youths with employment and other opportunities, thereby diverting their attention from activities that may lead to unrest.
In addition, companies in the region need to significantly increase their commitment to corporate social responsibility significantly, ensuring that their operations contribute positively to the communities in which they operate.
Furthermore, government agencies must take immediate action on intelligence related to potential threats to peace. This swift response, combined with a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach to crisis management that goes beyond force, could significantly help maintain peace in the Niger Delta.
The journey to sustainable peace in the Niger Delta will require concerted efforts from all stakeholders.
The time to act is now.
