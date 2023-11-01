Federal Government Allocates N552.6bn for Defence and Anti-Terror Initiatives

The Federal Government has earmarked N575.6bn in its special funding budget to enhance the battle against insecurity and further the ongoing anti-insurgency efforts. A significant portion, N184.25bn, is designated for the acquisition of military equipment, arms, and ammunition. This allocation was part of the N2.18tn supplementary budget for 2023, approved by the Federal Executive Council.
The 2023 supplementary budget details reveal that N552.6bn is allocated to the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces. This funding aims to bolster internal operations against threats like Boko Haram, bandits, and kidnappers. The Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, and the Nigerian Navy are set to receive N211.5bn, N112.2bn, and N62.8bn, respectively, making up the lion’s share of the military budget.
The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, highlighted the budget’s intent to address “urgent issues including national defence and security.” He further emphasised the allocation of N605bn for national defence and security to sustain security gains and accelerate necessary measures.
Additionally, the federal government has sanctioned N16.02bn to intensify the fight against oil theft in the Niger Delta region. This initiative, named Operation Dakatar da Barawo (meaning ‘stop the thief’ in Hausa), falls under the Nigerian Navy’s purview. Launched in September 2022, this operation is a collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited, aiming to curb oil theft in the Niger Delta.
Editorial:
The allocation of N552.6bn by the Federal Government towards defence and anti-terrorism efforts is a clear indication of the nation’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. In a time when internal and external threats pose significant challenges, such investments are not only necessary but crucial.
The earmarking of funds for the purchase of military equipment and the bolstering of internal operations signifies a proactive approach. However, while the allocation is commendable, the effective utilisation of these funds is of paramount importance. Past experiences have shown that without proper oversight and transparency, such funds can be mismanaged or misappropriated.
The fight against oil theft in the Niger Delta is another area that requires attention. Oil theft not only affects the nation’s economy but also leads to environmental degradation, affecting the livelihoods of local communities. The launch of Operation Dakatar da Barawo is a step in the right direction, but its success will depend on the collaboration and commitment of all stakeholders involved.
We, as a nation, must ensure that every penny allocated is used judiciously. It’s not just about allocating funds; it’s about ensuring that these funds bring about the desired change and improvement in our security infrastructure.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 12th largest in the world.
- The Niger Delta region covers about 70,000 sq km and is home to over 31 million people.
- Oil theft in Nigeria results in a loss of up to 100,000 barrels of oil a day.
- The Nigerian Armed Forces consist of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with a combined strength of over 200,000 active personnel.
- The Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009 and has since resulted in the displacement of millions and the death of tens of thousands.