Gov. Nwifuru Urges Security Agencies’ Unity at Inaugural Security Council

At the weekend, Ebonyi State’s Governor, Francis Nwifuru, accentuated the importance of unity amongst security organisations, local government council heads and recently appointed Special Assistants on Security for maintaining the state’s safety.
This was expressed as Governor Nwifuru oversaw the first-ever State Security Council assembly in Abakaliki.
The conference, taking place in the Governor’s office in the Ochoudo Centenary City, saw the attendance of the Police Commissioner, Army representatives, members of NDLEA, DSS, NSCDC, Federal Road Service Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, alongside newly selected Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants on Internal Security and Local Government Council Chairmen.
From sources, it was gathered that discussions primarily revolved around finding ways to ensure the safety of citizens and their properties, with several significant decisions made.
The Governor highlighted that the assembly was necessitated to tackle the state’s prevailing security issues effectively.
Nwifuru assured that all essential aid, including providing pick-up vans for the security agencies and the new Special Assistants, would be given, ensuring their ability to reach remote areas during their duties.
He emphasised that the role of Special Assistants on internal Security includes gathering and supplying relevant information to security agencies for enforcement.
Editorial
State Security: Ebonyi’s Proactive Stride Towards Collective Vigilance
As a keen observer of Nigeria’s national security landscape, the recent positive developments in Ebonyi state are worth noting. Governor Francis Nwifuru’s recent hosting of the inaugural Security Council meeting signals an essential step towards bolstering collective vigilance.
The focus on synergy among security agencies, local government council chairmen, and Special Assistants on Security is a testament to this.
Undeniably, the Governor’s move to encourage inter-agency cooperation is a reasonable response to the rising security challenges. The state has demonstrated a willingness to implement proactive and comprehensive security measures, clearly aiming to protect its citizens and properties.
Given the delicate balance of power between different security institutions, this initiative is no small feat. It shows a commendable move towards establishing a system that, if successfully implemented, could significantly transform the security landscape.
Critics may argue that such meetings are merely symbolic, achieving little in practical terms. However, it’s essential to recall the Governor’s assurances of providing necessary support to the new Special Assistants and security agencies, including resources to enable them to access rural areas. This shows a pragmatic approach, coupling dialogue with concrete measures.
The challenge now lies in translating these plans into practical action. Those in power should ensure this meeting’s outcomes lead to substantial changes in handling Security. Stringent follow-ups, monitoring, and reviews are critical in this phase.
It’s not enough to merely state intentions.
Effective action requires maintaining a keen eye on the situation and holding all parties accountable for their assigned roles. Hence, citizens are urged to support this initiative while staying vigilant to ensure those in power fulfil their promises.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a variety of security organisations, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Armed Forces, and other specialised agencies like the NDLEA and NSCDC.
- The term ‘synergy’ is derived from the Greek word ‘synergos’, which means ‘working together’.
- Ebonyi State, established in 1996, is one of the newest states in Nigeria.
As a trusted source for the latest Naija news, we comprehensively view the events shaping the nation.
Our platform curates and delivers up-to-date, relevant news stories from across the country.
We encourage readers to engage, share their views, and stay informed.
With Yohaig NG, you are always connected to Naija news now, keeping your finger on the nation’s pulse.