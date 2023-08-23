IGP Egbetokun: Report Police Issues Directly, Not on Social Media

Acting Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has called on Nigerians to refrain from airing grievances against police officers on social media platforms. Addressing a stakeholders’ meeting at the Oyo Police Command headquarters, Egbetokun highlighted the spread of misinformation on social media.
The meeting saw attendance from various community representatives, including traditional and religious leaders and the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII). Egbetokun encouraged the public to report any police-related issues directly to the state’s police commissioners or senior officers.
He acknowledged that some officers might not always act appropriately. However, he assured that any complaints would be taken seriously and justice would be served.
Egbetokun’s vision for the police force is professional, law-abiding, and community-friendly.
He emphasised the importance of community policing, tailored to the unique needs of each community. This approach, he believes, will effectively address the evolving nature of crime.
The acting IGP seeks collaboration with other security agencies and state security units to combat crime.
Egbetokun urged all stakeholders to cooperate in the fight against crime. The national chairman of PCRC, Ibrahim Olaniyan, expressed support for the IGP’s community policing strategy.
Niyi Ajewole, the chairman of CCII, praised the positive changes observed since Egbetokun’s appointment as acting I-G.
Editorial:
The recent call by Acting Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for Nigerians to channel their grievances away from social media and directly to the appropriate authorities is a significant move.
While social media platforms offer a space for free expression, they can also be a breeding ground for misinformation.
Direct communication with the police force ensures that complaints are addressed promptly and effectively. It also allows the police to rebuild trust with the community.
The emphasis on community policing further highlights the importance of a collaborative approach to security.
However, for this approach to be successful, the police force must be transparent and accountable. The public needs assurance that their complaints will be taken seriously and that justice will be served.
Only then can a harmonious relationship between the police and the community be established.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Police Force was established in 1930 and is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency.
- Oyo State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks.
- Community policing focuses on building ties and working closely with community members.
- The term “Inspector-General” in the police hierarchy refers to the highest-ranking officer in the Nigeria Police Force.
- The Nigeria Police Force has several specialised units, including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a topic of significant debate in recent years.