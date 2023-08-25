Igp Promises Enhanced Security Measures For Abuja Kaduna Road

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has assured Nigerians that the security issues plaguing the Abuja-Kaduna road will soon be resolved.
Egbetokun committed this during the inauguration of various projects in Ikeja, Lagos.
These projects include remodelling an Administrative Block, a newly built Police Clinic, an ICT Centre, and a Post-Traumatic De-Stress unit, among others.
Addressing the security situation on the Abuja-Kaduna road, the acting IGP stated,
“We are taking the necessary steps to eliminate criminal elements terrorising motorists along the Abuja-Kaduna road, and very soon Nigerians will see the difference.”
He also revealed plans to establish a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) to tackle the issue.
Editorial
The acting IGP’s promise to improve security on the Abuja-Kaduna road is a step in the right direction but must be followed by concrete actions.
Establishing a Special Intervention Squad is commendable, but its effectiveness will be judged by its results.
The government should not only focus on security but also the welfare of police officers, as a motivated force is essential for successfully implementing any security measures.
The authorities must act swiftly to restore public confidence and ensure that the Abuja-Kaduna road becomes a safe passage for all.
Did You Know?
- The Abuja-Kaduna road is one of Nigeria’s most important transportation routes, connecting the capital city of Abuja with the northern state of Kaduna.
- The acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has previously served in various capacities within the Nigerian Police Force.
- Nigeria has one of the most significant police forces in Africa, with an estimated strength of over 370,000 officers.
- The Nigerian government has grappled with various security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.
- The Special Intervention Squad (SIS) is a new initiative to tackle specific security issues, and its effectiveness will be keenly watched.