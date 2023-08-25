Igp Promises Enhanced Security Measures For Abuja Kaduna Road

IGP Promises Enhanced Security Measures for Abuja-Kaduna Road

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has assured Nigerians that the security issues plaguing the Abuja-Kaduna road will soon be resolved.

Egbetokun committed this during the inauguration of various projects in Ikeja, Lagos.

These projects include remodelling an Administrative Block, a newly built Police Clinic, an ICT Centre, and a Post-Traumatic De-Stress unit, among others.

Addressing the security situation on the Abuja-Kaduna road, the acting IGP stated,

“We are taking the necessary steps to eliminate criminal elements terrorising motorists along the Abuja-Kaduna road, and very soon Nigerians will see the difference.”

He also revealed plans to establish a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) to tackle the issue.

Editorial

The acting IGP’s promise to improve security on the Abuja-Kaduna road is a step in the right direction but must be followed by concrete actions.

Establishing a Special Intervention Squad is commendable, but its effectiveness will be judged by its results.

The government should not only focus on security but also the welfare of police officers, as a motivated force is essential for successfully implementing any security measures.

The authorities must act swiftly to restore public confidence and ensure that the Abuja-Kaduna road becomes a safe passage for all.

Did You Know?

  • The Abuja-Kaduna road is one of Nigeria’s most important transportation routes, connecting the capital city of Abuja with the northern state of Kaduna.
  • The acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has previously served in various capacities within the Nigerian Police Force.
  • Nigeria has one of the most significant police forces in Africa, with an estimated strength of over 370,000 officers.
  • The Nigerian government has grappled with various security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.
  • The Special Intervention Squad (SIS) is a new initiative to tackle specific security issues, and its effectiveness will be keenly watched.

