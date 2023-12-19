Kaduna Airstrike Probe Results to Be Public, Promises CDS

The tragic Kaduna military airstrike, which resulted in the loss of over 85 lives, is nearing a crucial juncture as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, announced that the investigation report will soon be released to the public. This incident, which occurred in the Igabi council area of Kaduna State, also left many injured.
Following the airstrike, President Bola Tinubu called for an immediate investigation. General Musa, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, assured that the findings of this probe would be disclosed imminently. “The Federal Government is already in charge; it is working on it, and I am sure the announcement will come very soon,” he stated.
General Musa emphasized the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to uphold democracy and the rule of law, asserting that anyone found responsible for the mishap would be held accountable. “Anybody found culpable will face the music,” he declared, highlighting the military’s dedication to fairness and impartiality in seeking the truth behind the incident.
Expressing regret over the airstrike, General Musa stressed that it was not intentional and conveyed the military’s deep remorse. He urged Nigerians to continue supporting the troops, who remain vigilant to ensure the safety and security of the nation. “We would never deliberately target our citizens. Our mandate is to protect innocent Nigerians, and we will continue to do that,” he affirmed.
The incident has sparked widespread calls for the Army to revise its engagement and operational procedures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Rights groups have demanded compensation for the victims and their families. In the aftermath, several high-profile visits and donations have been made to support the victims, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP).
Editorial
The recent Kaduna airstrike, resulting in the tragic loss of over 85 lives, has brought to the forefront the delicate balance between military operations and civilian safety. As promised by General Christopher Musa, the forthcoming investigation report is not just a matter of accountability but also a crucial step towards transparency and trust-building between the military and the Nigerian populace.
This incident underscores the need for stringent operational protocols and a robust review mechanism within the military to prevent such tragedies. It is a stark reminder of the human cost of errors in conflict zones and the paramount importance of safeguarding civilian lives. The military’s commitment to making amends and ensuring justice is commendable, yet it also highlights the broader challenges faced in the fight against banditry and insurgency.
The assurance by the Chief of Defence Staff that the findings will be made public is a positive move towards fostering a culture of openness and responsibility within the armed forces. It is imperative that the report not only identifies the causes and responsible parties but also outlines concrete steps to avoid future incidents. This transparency is essential for maintaining public confidence in the military’s role as protectors of the nation.
The incident has sparked a necessary debate on the rules of engagement and the use of air power in internal security operations. It is an opportunity for the Nigerian military to reassess its strategies and tactics, ensuring that the protection of civilian lives is at the forefront of its operations.
As we await the findings of the investigation, it is crucial to remember the victims of this tragedy and their families. Their loss is a sad reminder of the cost of conflict and the responsibility that comes with military power. The commitment to justice and reform in the wake of this incident must be unwavering, as it is integral to the integrity and effectiveness of Nigeria’s defence forces.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, located in northern Nigeria, was created on May 27, 1967.
- The state is known for its diverse ethnic and cultural composition, with over 60 ethnic groups.
- Kaduna is home to the Nigerian Defence Academy, the country’s premier military university.
- ‘Kaduna’ is derived from the Hausa word ‘kada’, which means crocodile.
- The state has played a significant role in Nigeria’s political history, being the former capital of Northern Nigeria during the British colonial period.