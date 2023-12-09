Kaduna Bombing: FG Assures Justice, ACF Calls for Army Officer’s Removal

In the aftermath of the accidental bombing in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for the removal of Major-General V.U. Okoro, the General Officer Commanding One Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna. This demand comes as the Federal Government vows to punish those responsible for the incident.
The tragic event occurred on Sunday night during an air strike intended to target terrorists but mistakenly hit civilians during a religious celebration. On Thursday, Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, visited the victims at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna. He assured that the government would thoroughly investigate the incident and hold accountable anyone found guilty.
Shettima also announced that the victims would be supported under the Fulako Initiative of the President, aimed at addressing challenges in the North-West. He mentioned that the Tudun Biri community would be the first to be rebuilt under this initiative, starting in January 2024.
In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad, the ACF emphasized the need for an independent investigation panel and public disclosure of the findings, except for national security considerations. The forum also criticized the Defence Headquarters’ initial response to the incident and called for the Federal Government to take full responsibility for compensating all victims.
Addressing the issue, the Defence Headquarters urged against giving the incident ethnic or religious colouration and denied claims of a lack of synergy within the military. Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, emphasized the Armed Forces’ professionalism and the strong cooperation among its branches.
The United States Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability suggested that deploying Artificial Intelligence could help the Nigerian military reduce accidental bombings. Paul Dean, the bureau’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, highlighted this during a meeting in Abuja.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also expressed condolences to the victims and called for restraint and caution in intelligence gathering to prevent similar incidents. CAN President Bishop Daniel Okoh urged the government to prioritize civilian safety and equip the military with more accurate surveillance technologies.
Editorial
The unfortunate incident in Kaduna, where an air strike intended to target terrorists mistakenly hit civilians, brings to the forefront the delicate balance required in military operations, especially in populated areas. The Federal Government’s commitment to investigating the incident and holding those responsible accountable is a necessary step towards justice and preventing future occurrences.
The ACF’s call for removing the General Officer Commanding One Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, underscores the need for transparency and impartiality in the investigation process. Such investigations must be conducted independently to maintain public trust and ensure justice is served.
The Defence Headquarters’ response, emphasizing the professionalism of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the synergy among its branches, is reassuring. However, this incident highlights the need for improved intelligence gathering and advanced technologies to minimize the risk of civilian casualties in military operations.
As Nigeria continues to combat terrorism and other security challenges, the safety and well-being of civilians must remain a top priority. As suggested by CAN, adopting more accurate surveillance technologies could be a significant step in enhancing the precision of military operations and safeguarding innocent lives.
Did You Know?
- The Fulako Initiative is a government program addressing challenges in Nigeria’s North-West region, including states like Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, and Kaduna.
- Accidental bombings in conflict zones are a global concern, highlighting the importance of precise intelligence and careful planning in military operations.
- The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is a prominent socio-political organization in Northern Nigeria that advocates for the region’s interests.
- Integrating Artificial Intelligence in military operations can significantly reduce the risk of accidental bombings and improve operational efficiency.
- Civilian safety in military operations is a critical aspect of international humanitarian law, emphasizing the protection of non-combatants in conflict situations.