Kano Police Launch Manhunt for Blacksmiths Crafting Criminal Weapons

The Kano State Police Command has announced its intention to clamp down on blacksmiths in fabricating weapons for criminals.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Gumel, during a press briefing on the police’s efforts to dislodge hoodlums from Dala Hills in the Dala Local Government Area of the state.
Gumel drew attention to the various types of knives on display, stating that they were not fabricated for domestic use but for committing violence on human beings. He noted that the knives resembled jackknives, typically used by officers of conventional services, including the military and the police.
The Commissioner expressed concern that local artisans and blacksmiths were producing these weapons without considering the consequences. He stated that these weapons were being sold to criminals at low prices, who then used them to attack innocent citizens and kill them if they refused to surrender their property.
Gumel revealed that he had invited blacksmiths for a dialogue, during which they would be educated on the dangers of fabricating weapons for the public.
He emphasized the need for blacksmiths to verify a customer’s trade and the intended use of the ordered weapons.
The Kano State Police Command’s decision to target blacksmiths involved in fabricating weapons for criminals is a significant step towards curbing violence and crime in the state.
However, this situation underscores the need for stricter regulation and oversight of artisanal industries, particularly those producing potentially harmful items.
While holding these blacksmiths accountable for their actions is crucial, addressing the underlying issues that contribute to this problem is equally important.
This includes improving access to education and providing viable economic opportunities for these artisans, thereby reducing their reliance on illegal activities.
- Kano State is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and is located in the northern part of the country.
- The Kano State Police Command is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state.
- Blacksmithing is a traditional craft in many parts of Nigeria, with artisans producing various items, including tools, household items, and in some cases, weapons.
- The proliferation of small arms and light weapons is a significant security concern in Nigeria, contributing to various forms of crime and violence.
- The Nigerian Police Force is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency for maintaining law and order.
