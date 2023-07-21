Military Destroys 23 Illegal Refineries, Arrests 60 Oil Thieves

The military high command has reported the discovery and destruction of 23 illegal crude oil refineries and the arrest of 60 suspected oil thieves over the past fortnight.
Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, revealed this information during the military’s biweekly press briefing in Abuja.
This increased crackdown on oil theft follows a directive from President Bola Tinubu for security agencies to intensify efforts to curb oil theft.
The military spokesperson stated that troops of Operation Delta Safe had recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, 27,150 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 550 assorted rounds of ammunition. They also destroyed 22 illegal refining sites, 15 wooden boats, 34 storage tanks, 96 ovens, and 16 dugout pits.
According to Buba, the operations conducted in the last two weeks have prevented the theft of crude oil worth N202,788,300.00. He also defended the military’s decision to incinerate a Cameroon-bound vessel carrying stolen crude oil.
This action was taken in line with the military’s Standard Operating Procedures for dealing with stolen crude oil.
Editorial
The military’s recent operations against illegal crude oil refineries and oil theft are a significant step towards safeguarding Nigeria’s oil resources.
However, while these actions are commendable, they also highlight the need for a more comprehensive approach to tackling oil theft in the country.
It’s crucial to address the root causes of this issue, which often include poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to essential services.
Investing in social and economic development in oil-producing regions can provide viable alternatives to oil theft and contribute to long-term peace and stability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 12th largest in the world.
- The Niger Delta region, where most of Nigeria’s oil is produced, has been a hotspot for oil theft and illegal refining activities.
- The Nigerian military often conducts operations against illegal oil activities as part of its mandate to protect the country’s resources.
- Oil theft in Nigeria often involves illegally tapping pipelines to steal crude oil refined in makeshift refineries.
- The economic and environmental costs of oil theft in Nigeria are significant, with billions of dollars lost in revenue and extensive environmental damage.
