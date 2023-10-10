Military Operation Seizes 279 Cows, Detains 13 in Anti-Kidnapping Raid

The Special Military Task Force, known as Operation Safe Haven, has apprehended 13 individuals linked to various criminal activities, including kidnapping, banditry, and rustling, across Plateau, Kaduna, and Bauchi states.
Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of OPSH, disclosed this in a statement, revealing that the operation, which took place from October 2 to October 9, also led to the recovery of 279 cows alongside arms and ammunition. The suspects were nabbed in several communities within the operation’s jurisdiction.
During the operation, troops recovered a total of 279 cows and six sheep, following incidents of crop destruction on farmlands across Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau and Kaduna states.
OPSH troops thwarted attempts by armed individuals to assault the Washina and Razak communities in the Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau. Oya appealed to residents to back OPSH’s crime-fighting efforts and encouraged them to always abide by the law.
He reassured the public that OPSH remains committed to impartiality and justice, emphasizing its primary role in safeguarding the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.
Editorial
The recent operation by the Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, which resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects and the recovery of 279 cows, underscores a pivotal stride in the battle against kidnapping and other related criminal activities in the affected states.
We, as a society, must acknowledge and appreciate the relentless efforts of our military forces in ensuring the safety and security of our communities.
The operation, which spanned a week, not only disrupted the activities of criminals but also recovered valuable assets, thereby providing a semblance of justice and reparation to affected farmers and communities.
It is imperative that these operations are not isolated incidents but are sustained and strategically enhanced to dismantle criminal networks and provide lasting security in the region.
We believe that a multi-faceted approach, which includes intelligence gathering, community engagement, and robust legal frameworks, is crucial to comprehensively address the issue of kidnapping and banditry.
The government and security agencies must work hand in hand with local communities to build trust, facilitate the sharing of critical intelligence, and ensure that criminals are brought to justice.
In the face of these challenges, we urge the government and security agencies to intensify their efforts, ensuring that operations such as these are not mere flashes in the pan but are part of a sustained and systematic approach to eradicating kidnapping and banditry from our society. The safety of citizens and the security of their livelihoods must always be a priority.
Did You Know?
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a significant security challenge in many parts of Nigeria, with perpetrators often targeting individuals regardless of their socio-economic status.
- The economic implications of kidnapping are vast, including loss of livelihood for victims, payment of ransoms, and the broader impact on local and national economies.
- In various instances, communities have formed local vigilante groups in an attempt to protect themselves from kidnappers and bandits, reflecting a grassroots response to the issue.
- The psychological impact on victims of kidnapping and their families is profound, often resulting in trauma that requires long-term psychological support and intervention.
- Strategies to combat kidnapping globally include the development of specialised anti-kidnapping units, community policing, and international cooperation to dismantle transnational kidnapping networks.