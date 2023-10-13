Military Successfully Frees Abducted Nasarawa University Students

In a commendable operation, the military announced the successful rescue of four undergraduates from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, who were abducted from their hostel on Tuesday.
The students were reportedly taken in the early hours by armed individuals who infiltrated their residence situated at Angwan Kaare in the Keffi Local Government Area, transporting them to an undisclosed location. However, the Nigerian Army 117 Battalion, Keffi, managed to rescue the students on Thursday, following sustained pressure exerted on the kidnappers.
Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa, the Commanding Officer of the battalion, shared this information, revealing that the students were found in the nearby bushes of Angwan Gauta in Keffi LGA, following meticulous efforts by the military officers.
The rescued students, identified as Rahila Hanya, Josephine Gershon, Rosemary Samuel, and Goodness Samuel, will undergo thorough medical examinations before being reunited with their families.
Editorial
The news of the successful rescue of the four Nasarawa State University students is not only a sigh of relief but also a testament to the effectiveness of strategic and prompt military intervention in abduction cases.
We commend the Nigerian Army 117 Battalion for their diligent efforts and strategic operation that ensured the safe return of the students, demonstrating that with precise intelligence and coordinated action, we can combat the menace of kidnappings in our educational institutions.
However, the incident casts a spotlight on the escalating insecurity and the vulnerability of our educational institutions, especially in regions plagued by incessant kidnappings.
We believe that while the rescue is laudable, it is imperative to address the root causes of these abductions and enhance the security framework around our educational institutions. The safety of students, who are pivotal to the nation’s future, should be paramount and non-negotiable.
It is our collective responsibility to ensure that educational institutions remain safe havens for learning and development, free from the threats of violence and abduction.
We urge the government, security agencies, and educational institutions to collaborate in fortifying the security apparatus around schools and hostels, implementing proactive measures to deter potential kidnappers, and ensuring that our students can pursue their education without fear.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State University, Keffi, was established under the Nasarawa State Law No. 2 of 2001.
- Nasarawa State, created in 1996, is located in the north-central zone of Nigeria.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a significant security challenge in Nigeria, with instances occurring across various states.
- The Safe Schools Declaration, a global initiative aimed at protecting education during armed conflict, has been endorsed by Nigeria.
- Nasarawa State is known for its diverse range of ethnic groups, including the Alago, Eggon, Gwandara, and more.