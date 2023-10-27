Military Thwarts Crude Oil Theft Worth N1.2bn, Intensifies Anti-Terror Efforts

The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that in the past fortnight, troops successfully intercepted stolen crude valued at N1.2bn. Alongside this achievement, the military has also pledged to neutralise terrorists’ capabilities to execute small-scale attacks on vulnerable targets.
Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, conveyed this information during a press briefing in Abuja.
He stated, “The ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations have hindered these malevolent forces from realising their strategic goals. The military remains committed to diminishing their capacity to launch minor attacks intended to instil fear in communities.”
Buba revealed that within a week, troops neutralised 73 terrorists, detained 182 individuals, and liberated 68 hostages. The military operations also led to the identification and destruction of 63 illicit refining sites, which included 15 dugout pits, 45 boats, 87 storage tanks, and 128 cooking ovens. Additionally, 14 suspected oil thieves were apprehended.
In terms of recoveries, the troops secured 962,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 35,420 litres of illegally refined AGO, 38,450 litres of DPK, and 45,000 litres of PMS. The total estimated value of these recoveries stands at N1,212,046,140. The operations also resulted in the recovery of 119 varied weapons and 1,537 assorted ammunition.
Editorial:
The recent announcement by the Defence Headquarters is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our military forces to safeguarding the nation’s assets and ensuring the safety of its citizens. At Yohaig NG, we commend the relentless efforts of our troops in intercepting stolen crude, a resource that is pivotal to our nation’s economy.
The theft of crude oil not only depletes our national revenue but also funds illicit activities that destabilise our nation. The military’s proactive approach to curbing this menace is laudable. However, it’s equally crucial to address the root causes of these thefts, which often stem from socio-economic disparities and lack of opportunities in oil-producing regions.
While the military’s achievements in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations are commendable, it’s essential to adopt a holistic approach that includes community engagement, economic empowerment, and infrastructural development. Only then can we hope for a lasting solution to the challenges plaguing our nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 12th largest in the world.
- The Niger Delta region, which is the primary oil-producing area in Nigeria, spans over 70,000 square kilometres.
- Crude oil theft, often termed “bunkering”, has been a persistent challenge in Nigeria for decades.
- The Nigerian military often collaborates with international naval forces to curb oil theft in the Gulf of Guinea.
- The economic implications of oil theft in Nigeria extend beyond revenue loss, impacting the environment and local communities.