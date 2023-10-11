Naf Bolsters Fleet With Two More Diamond 62 Aircraft

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has welcomed two additional Diamond-62 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to intensifying ongoing air operations against national insecurity.
The aircraft was received at a ceremony in Ilorin, Kwara State, on a Wednesday, as stated by the Director, of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, remarked that the acquisition process for the two additional aircraft began approximately two years ago when the Federal Government allocated funds for four Diamond-62 aircraft for the NAF.
“Out of the four aircraft, the first two were delivered between February and July 2023 while the remaining two are being received today,” Abubakar noted.
He further stated that the two DA-62 aircraft received earlier in the year, have already been deployed to operating theatres to support ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in troubled areas within the country.
Abubakar urged the air and ground crew to ensure the proper maintenance and operation of the aircraft, adhering to the recommended best practices by the Original Equipment Manufacturer.
Editorial
The addition of two Diamond-62 aircraft to the Nigerian Air Force’s fleet is a commendable stride in bolstering the nation’s aerial capabilities amidst the prevailing security challenges.
While this acquisition signifies a tangible commitment to addressing the multifaceted security issues plaguing the nation, it also prompts us to reflect on the overarching strategy and approach towards ensuring national security.
We must ask ourselves: is the current trajectory sustainable and, more importantly, effective in the long term?
The ongoing investments in military hardware, while necessary, should be complemented by a robust, holistic strategy that addresses the root causes of insecurity and insurgency in the nation.
It is imperative that we, as a nation, explore and implement multifaceted approaches that not only respond to the symptoms of our security challenges but also address their underlying causes.
This involves not just military interventions but also strategic investments in socioeconomic development, education, and infrastructural development, especially in the most affected regions.
In the face of persistent security challenges, the acquisition of new aircraft should be seen not as a solution in itself, but as a tool within a broader, comprehensive strategy aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability.
It is through such a holistic approach, which combines military might with strategic investments in addressing the root causes of insecurity, that we can hope to forge a path towards enduring peace and stability in the nation.
Did You Know?
- The Diamond DA-62 is a five to seven-seat, twin-engine light aircraft produced by Diamond Aircraft Industries.
- The NAF, established in 1964, has over 10,000 personnel and is one of the largest in Africa, consisting of both airmen and airwomen.
- The NAF’s mission is to ensure the integrity of the airspace by gaining and maintaining control of the air while retaining a credible capacity to fulfil other airpower tasks demanded by the national defence and security imperatives.
- The NAF has been actively involved in various peacekeeping missions in Africa, including in Sierra Leone and Liberia.
- The NAF has a training command with three training schools, five operational commands, and several units/establishments for various specialised roles.