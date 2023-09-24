Naf Enhances Air Combat Readiness With Training And New Equipment

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, has announced that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is training 1,467 personnel within and outside the country. This move is in tandem with acquiring new platforms to bolster air combat capabilities.
The NAF’s strides in domestic manufacturing, driven by research and development, aim to cater to current and future air combat requirements.
This announcement was made during a lecture titled ‘The Future of Air Warfare in the Nigerian Air Force – My Command Philosophy’.
The lecture was delivered to participants of Senior Course 46 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna State.
The course, spanning 11 months, is designed for 258 middle-level military officers from various arms of the Nigerian military and some allied nations.
The training prepares them for roles as middle-level commanders, aligning with the Chief of Air Staff’s command philosophy.
Air Marshal Abubakar highlighted that the evolving security challenges in Nigeria necessitate a future air warfare strategy centred on intelligence, surveillance, rapid mobility, precision attacks, and the deployment of unarmed aircraft.
Climate change, technological advancements, separatism, and terrorism influence this approach.
He emphasised the importance of joint military operations and strategic international alliances to ensure national security. The Air Chief also outlined the critical enablers of his command philosophy and their implications for NAF operations.
AVM Hassan Alhaji, the Commandant of the Armed Forces College, underscored the senior lecture’s significance for the participants’ career progression.
He expressed confidence that joint military efforts and strategic international collaborations are pivotal for overcoming Nigeria’s security challenges.
Editorial:
The Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to enhancing its air combat capabilities is a testament to the importance of preparedness in the face of evolving security threats.
Training many personnel and acquiring new platforms demonstrates a proactive approach to ensuring national security.
However, as Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar rightly points out, the challenges are multifaceted.
From climate change to technological advancements and terrorism, threats are continually changing.
It’s commendable that the NAF recognises the need for a multifaceted approach, not just in terms of equipment and training but also in terms of strategy.
The emphasis on intelligence, surveillance, and precision attacks is timely.
The focus on joint military operations and international collaborations is crucial. No nation can tackle the complexities of modern security threats in isolation.
It’s a collective effort, and Nigeria is progressing in the right direction.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Air Force was established in 1964 and has played a pivotal role in various peacekeeping missions within and outside Nigeria.
- Joint military operations involve collaboration between military branches, such as the army, navy, and air force.
- Modern air combat strategies often emphasise using unmanned aircraft or drones due to their versatility and reduced risk to human pilots.
- The Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji is one of Nigeria’s premier military training institutions.
- Research and development in military technology can lead to innovations that have civilian applications, benefiting society at large.