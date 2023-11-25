NAF Strengthens Force with 12 New Combat Pilots

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recently enhanced its combat capabilities by winging 12 new pilots from the Basic Flying Course-20 at the 403 Flying Training School in Kano. This development was announced by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information for NAF.
Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, presided over the ceremony. He emphasized the importance of these new pilots in sustaining the successes recorded in various operations across the country. Abubakar highlighted the NAF’s role in conducting independent and joint operations aimed at subduing criminal elements and shaping the operational environment.
The winging of these pilots comes at a crucial time when the NAF is benefiting from the Federal Government’s commitment to equipping the force with the necessary platforms and equipment to combat terrorism, insurgency, and other criminal activities. The acquisition of new platforms such as the M-346, AH-1Z, A-109 Trekker, and T-129 ATAK helicopters necessitates an increase in trained manpower.
Abubakar noted the challenges posed by the need for more pilots to operate these advanced platforms. He outlined a three-year training plan starting from January 2024 to bridge the pilot deficiency gap. The graduation of the Basic Flying Course 20 is seen as a significant step towards meeting this goal.
The Air Chief also reminded the newly winged pilots of the current security challenges facing Nigeria. These include threats from terrorists in the North, increased banditry and kidnapping activities across the country, secessionist groups in the South-East, and crude oil theft in the South-South. He urged the pilots to continually strive to elevate the NAF to greater heights.
AVM Nnamdi Ananaba, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, highlighted that the graduation represents the culmination of a series of training activities aimed at producing fully qualified pilots for the NAF.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the Nigerian Air Force’s recent winning of 12 new combat pilots as a significant step in bolstering national security. The addition of these pilots is a timely response to the diverse security challenges facing the country. It demonstrates the NAF’s commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities and readiness.
The acquisition of new, advanced aircraft and the corresponding increase in trained pilots are crucial for Nigeria’s defence strategy. This move not only strengthens the NAF’s ability to respond to threats but also showcases the government’s dedication to investing in national security.
The emphasis on continuous training and development of pilots is commendable. It ensures that the NAF remains equipped with skilled personnel capable of operating sophisticated military hardware. This approach is essential for maintaining a robust and effective air force.
The winging of these new combat pilots is a positive development for Nigeria’s security apparatus. It reflects a proactive approach to addressing the evolving security landscape and underscores the importance of maintaining a well-trained and equipped military force.
Did You Know?
- NAF’s History: The Nigerian Air Force was officially established in 1964, making it one of the youngest air forces in Africa.
- Diverse Fleet: NAF operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters, to meet various operational needs.
- Training Schools: The NAF has several training schools across Nigeria, dedicated to producing highly skilled pilots and aircrew.
- International Collaborations: NAF collaborates with various international partners for training and equipment, enhancing its capabilities.
- Women in NAF: The Nigerian Air Force has been progressive in incorporating women into its ranks, including in combat and pilot roles.