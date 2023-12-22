Nigerian Army Elevates 112 Officers to Generals’ Ranks

The Nigerian Army Council has recently announced the promotion of 112 officers, comprising 47 Brigadier Generals elevated to Major Generals and 75 Colonels promoted to Brigadier Generals. This significant move comes in the wake of the retirement of 113 generals on Wednesday.
Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, confirmed that the council approved these promotions on Thursday. He relayed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has called upon the newly promoted officers to intensify their efforts in service, underscoring the importance of their elevation and the trust placed in them.
Among those promoted to the rank of Major General are notable figures such as Brig Gen WB Etuk, Brig Gen JE Osifo, Brig Gen WM Dangana, Brig Gen TB Ugiagbe, Brig Gen ASM Wase, Brig Gen MA Abdullahi, Brig Gen BI Alaya, Brig Gen AO Oyelade, Brig Gen OO Arogundade, Brig Gen EI Okoro, Brig Gen CR Nnebeife, Brig Gen FU Mijinyawa, and others. These officers have been assigned to various key positions within the Army, reflecting their expertise and leadership qualities.
The list of Colonels promoted to Brigadier Generals includes Col Nwakonobi, Col MC Akin Ojo, Col BM Madaki, Col MO Edide, Col KE Inyang, Col OO Nafiu, Col PA Zipele, Col OA Onasanya, Col MI Amatso, Col CM Akaliro, Col NE Okoloagu, Col AS Bugaje, Col AM Kitchner, Col SJ Dogo, Col JN Garba, and others. These officers have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to the Nigerian Army.
The promotions are part of the Army’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership and operational capabilities. The elevation of these officers is expected to bring new dynamics and efficiency to the Nigerian Army’s operations, particularly in its ongoing efforts to maintain national security and stability.
Editorial
The recent promotions within the Nigerian Army, elevating 112 officers to higher ranks, are commendable steps in reinforcing the leadership structure of the military. This move is timely and significant, especially considering Nigeria’s complex security challenges. These officers’ promotion recognises their contributions and dedication and injects fresh perspectives and renewed vigour into the Army’s leadership.
The elevation of 47 Brigadier Generals to Major Generals and 75 Colonels to Brigadier Generals is a testament to the Nigerian Army’s commitment to meritocracy and professional growth. The military needs a robust and dynamic leadership pipeline to effectively respond to evolving security threats and challenges. These promotions indicate a strategic approach to building a resilient and capable military force.
The new generals are stepping into their roles at a crucial time when the nation looks towards the military for stability and protection against internal and external threats. Their leadership will be instrumental in shaping the Army’s strategic direction and operational effectiveness. These newly promoted officers must embody the values of integrity, discipline, and commitment to service, which are the hallmarks of military leadership.
As the Nigerian Army continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring national security, the importance of strong and capable leadership cannot be overstated. The promotions are a recognition of past achievements and a call to higher responsibility and service. Under this renewed leadership, the Army is expected to enhance its operational capabilities and safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Nigerian Army’s decision to promote these officers is a positive step towards maintaining a robust command structure and ensuring the military’s readiness to face current and future challenges. It is a move that reinforces the Army’s commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in national security.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Army is the most significant component of the Armed Forces and one of the largest in Africa.
- The rank of Major General is the second-highest in the Nigerian Army, preceded only by the rank of Lieutenant General.
- The Nigerian Army has been involved in various peacekeeping missions worldwide, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.
- The Nigerian Army was officially established in 1960, following the country’s independence from British colonial rule.
- The Nigerian Military School, Zaria, founded in 1954, is one of the oldest military schools in Nigeria, playing a significant role in training future Army officers.