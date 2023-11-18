Nigerian Army Neutralizes 642 Bombs at Ikeja Cantonment

The Nigerian Army has successfully disposed of 642 unexploded bombs at the Ikeja Military Cantonment. This operation, named “Exercise Clean Sweep,” began on October 10, 2023, and has been a significant effort to clear remnants of unexploded ordnances from the site of the 2002 Ikeja Cantonment Bomb blast.
Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army’s Director of Public Relations, announced that the final disposal of these unexploded bombs is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Nigerian Army Range in Owode Ajilete, Ogun State. The Army has completed the search and recovery phase of the exercise and is now conducting a final inspection of the site.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, inaugurated the exercise, emphasizing the importance of safely clearing these dangerous remnants. Residents around Owode, Ajilete, and nearby areas are advised not to panic upon hearing the sound of explosions during the detonation exercise, as all necessary safety measures are in place to ensure the safety of life and property.
Editorial
The Nigerian Army’s recent efforts to dispose of unexploded ordnances at the Ikeja Military Cantonment is a commendable step towards ensuring public safety and security. “Exercise Clean Sweep” not only addresses the immediate danger posed by these unexploded bombs but also represents a proactive approach to dealing with the aftermath of military operations.
The successful completion of this operation is a testament to the Army’s commitment to public safety and its capability to handle sensitive and potentially hazardous tasks. It also highlights the importance of regular inspections and clearances of military sites to prevent any future risks to civilians.
The Nigerian Army’s initiative in conducting “Exercise Clean Sweep” is a crucial measure in safeguarding the public and maintaining security. It serves as a model for other military and security forces in managing the remnants of conflict and ensuring the safety of civilian populations.
Did You Know?
- Ikeja Military Cantonment: The Ikeja Military Cantonment has a significant history and plays a vital role in Nigeria’s military infrastructure.
- Unexploded Ordnances (UXOs): UXOs pose a serious threat to public safety and require expert handling for safe disposal.
- Military Safety Operations: The Nigerian Army conducts various safety operations to manage and neutralize potential threats from military ordnances.
- Public Safety Measures: Ensuring public safety during military operations is a critical aspect of the Army’s responsibilities.
- Role of Military in Civilian Areas: The presence and activities of the military in civilian areas necessitate careful planning and execution to minimize risks to the public.