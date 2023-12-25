Nigerian Army Rescues 66 Kidnap Victims, Hands Them to Sokoto Govt

In a significant operation in the Gundumi forest of Sokoto, the Nigerian Army successfully rescued 66 individuals from the clutches of bandits and kidnappers, subsequently handing them over to the Sokoto State government on Sunday. The Garrison Commander 8 Division, Brigadier General Amos Tawasimi, announced the rescue, stating that 51 victims were freed on Friday and an additional 14 on Saturday.
Brigadier General Tawasimi detailed the operation, noting that some of the victims had been held captive for months. He praised the support of Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for the security agencies and assured that the Army would continue to meet its responsibilities in ensuring state safety.
Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, while receiving the rescued individuals, lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in combating insecurity in the state. He remarked that this operation marked a significant milestone in the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping, and rustling in Sokoto. The governor highlighted that this rescue followed a previous operation a few weeks ago where 51 victims were saved from the Tangaza forest in the Tangaza local government area.
Governor Sokoto commended the commitment of Operation Hadarin Daji and other security operatives in their relentless efforts to eradicate armed banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities. He emphasized the government’s dedication to restoring peace and ensuring displaced residents can return to their communities and live without fear of attack or kidnapping.
Editorial
The successful rescue of 66 kidnap victims by the Nigerian Army in Sokoto State is a commendable achievement in the ongoing battle against insecurity in Nigeria. This operation not only signifies a victory against criminal elements but also restores hope to affected communities and families who have long suffered under the threat of banditry and kidnapping.
The collaboration and support between the state government and security agencies, as highlighted by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, are crucial in these efforts. It demonstrates the importance of a united front in addressing security challenges. The military’s role, in particular, is pivotal in such operations, showcasing their capability and commitment to protecting citizens.
However, while celebrating this success, it is essential to recognize that the fight against insecurity is far from over. Continuous efforts are needed to address the root causes of banditry and kidnapping, such as poverty, unemployment, and social injustice. Strengthening intelligence gathering, community policing, and socio-economic development are vital in creating a sustainable solution to these challenges.
The rescue operation in Sokoto is a step in the right direction. Still, it should be part of a broader, more comprehensive strategy to ensure long-term peace and stability in Nigeria. The government, military, and all stakeholders must remain vigilant and proactive to safeguard the lives and properties of all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Sokoto State, located in northwest Nigeria, has a rich history and is known as the seat of the Sokoto Caliphate.
- The Nigerian Army plays a crucial role in national internal security operations, including counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations.
- Operation Hadarin Daji is a military operation launched to combat banditry and other criminal activities in northern Nigeria.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a significant security challenge in many parts of Nigeria, affecting both rural and urban areas.
- Community involvement and intelligence sharing have been identified as critical factors in successful security operations against banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria.