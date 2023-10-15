NSCDC Chief Mandates Stealth Agents’ Presence in Schools Nationwide

Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has decreed the swift deployment of covert security operatives to educational institutions and their surrounding communities across the North-West zone and other regions.
This move aims to shield these institutions from potential threats posed by bandits and other nefarious entities. Audi further instructed these undercover agents to collaborate closely with state education ministries and other relevant entities to ensure the objective of safer educational environments is achieved.
This directive was announced during the conclusion of a training programme focused on fortifying the Safe Schools Response team, which took place in Kaduna State. The programme, spanning five days, saw the participation of over 200 NSCDC personnel, local vigilantes, and other stakeholders from the seven North-West states.
This initiative was driven by the increasing incidents of school attacks, particularly in the northern region, which have had detrimental effects such as a surge in the number of children not attending school.
The training emphasised the significance of a collective societal approach to ensuring school safety in Nigeria. It covered topics like intelligence acquisition, early warning mechanisms, response strategies, and guidelines for school declarations.
The National Strategic Plan on the Safe Schools Initiative also aims to foster collaboration among security agencies, especially in evidence-based collaboration, coordination, and cooperation. The Kaduna State Government, which has been grappling with persistent security challenges, expressed its support for any collaborative efforts that promise peace and security.
Editorial
The decision by the NSCDC’s Commandant General to deploy undercover agents to schools is a timely and necessary response to the escalating threats facing educational institutions in Nigeria.
The frequent attacks on schools, especially in the northern region, have not only disrupted the academic calendar but have also instilled fear in students, parents, and educators. We believe that the presence of covert security personnel in schools will serve as a deterrent to potential attackers and provide a sense of security to the school community.
However, while this is a commendable step, it is essential to ensure that these agents are adequately trained to handle situations unique to educational environments. Their presence should not intimidate or disrupt the learning process. Collaboration with state education ministries and other stakeholders is crucial to ensure that the deployment is seamless and effective.
Furthermore, this initiative should be part of a broader strategy to address the root causes of insecurity in the country. While protecting schools is vital, efforts must also be directed towards addressing the socio-economic factors that give rise to banditry and other forms of criminality.
Only by tackling these underlying issues can we hope to achieve lasting peace and security in our educational institutions and the nation at large.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was established in 1967.
- The primary function of the NSCDC is to protect critical national assets and infrastructure.
- The NSCDC has a special unit called the Agro Rangers, which focuses on resolving farmer-herder conflicts.
- The NSCDC also plays a role in disaster management and response in Nigeria.
- In addition to its security functions, the NSCDC is involved in community development and youth empowerment initiatives.