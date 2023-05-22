NSCDC Chief Urges Operatives to Enhance School Security

Article Summary
- The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has encouraged operatives of the Corps to prioritize the protection of schools against any form of attack.
- At a capacity-building course for safe school administrators and managers in Abuja, Audi cited that 75% of children in Internally Displaced Person Camps lack access to education, according to the United Nations Development Programme.
- Audi highlighted the role of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre in coordinating safety and security responses for schools and communities in collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders.
News Story
Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has called upon operatives of the Corps to take decisive action in protecting schools from potential attacks. He made this appeal at the opening session of capacity-building courses for safe school administrators and managers in Abuja.
Audi highlighted the concerning statistics from the United Nations Development Programme, stating that 75% of children in Internally Displaced Person Camps do not have access to educational facilities. This situation is further exacerbated by parents’ fears, leading them to withhold their children from attending school, contributing to the country’s high rate of out-of-school children.
The Commandant General underscored the critical role of the NSCDC personnel in safeguarding schools, emphasizing the significant responsibility placed on the Corps in this regard.
“The National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre is one of the critical components of the implementation strategy saddled with the responsibility of coordinating Safety and security responses for schools and host communities in collaboration with all security agencies and other relevant stakeholders,” Audi explained. “The whole world is now looking upon the Corps and Nigeria as a nation on how effective coordination of responses to school attacks and violence could be achieved.”
Audi also announced the creation of the Safe School Special Response Squad, an armed unit of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre. This squad will carry out regular patrols and respond to distress calls. He also instructed every Directorate to appoint a Safe School liaison officer for better communication with the centre.
Editorial
Securing Our Schools: A Collective Responsibility
With the rising security threats to educational institutions in Nigeria, the call by the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, for enhanced protection of schools is both timely and crucial. It underscores the urgent need for a concerted effort to protect our schools and ensure the safety of our children.
Creating the Safe School Special Response Squad is a positive step forward. However, the success of such initiatives lies in their implementation and the active participation of all stakeholders. Everyone from security agencies to school administrators, parents, and the community has a role to play in ensuring the safety and security of our schools.
