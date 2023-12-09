NSCDC Launches Special Team for School Safety in North Central Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated the Safe School Response Team, a special squad dedicated to safeguarding schools in the North Central region of Nigeria from various threats. This initiative, led by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, comes in response to the increasing need to bolster security in educational institutions across the region.
The newly formed squad comprises officers from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Department of State Security Services, among others. Their primary mission is to counter the rising incidents of attacks on schools, students, and teachers in the six states of the North Central region, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
During a sensitization workshop in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, Audi emphasized the federal government’s commitment to the project, which has been entrusted to the NSCDC. He expressed confidence that the initiative would significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children in the region and called for stakeholder support to ensure the success of the Safe Schools implementation project.
Audi highlighted that the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, under the NSCDC, was established as part of the National Plan on Safe Schools in Nigeria. He noted that the Centre had already thwarted about 48 planned attacks on schools through collaborative efforts. The workshop is part of a series of advocacy and awareness programs aimed at tackling the challenge of school attacks and violence.
Brigadier General MBG Martins, in his keynote address, expressed optimism that the issues of kidnapping and banditry in schools would soon be resolved, praising the federal government for initiating the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre. Additionally, the Nasarawa State Commandant of the NSCDC, Abbas Bappa-Muhammed, assured that all personnel in the command are dedicated to protecting schools across the state’s 13 Local Government Areas.
In support of the project, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, represented by his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, donated a building structure to the Commander of the NSSRCC, Tersoo Shaapera, for the smooth commencement of the project in the state.
Editorial
The establishment of the Safe School Response Team by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is a commendable and necessary step towards ensuring the safety of our educational institutions. In a time when the security of schools has become a pressing concern, this initiative represents a proactive approach to safeguarding the future of our nation – our children.
The collaboration of various security agencies in this effort is a testament to the seriousness with which the Nigerian government is addressing the issue of school safety. It is a clear indication that the safety of our students and teachers is a priority that transcends agency boundaries.
However, while the formation of this squad is a significant move, it is also essential to foster a culture of security awareness within our schools and communities. The responsibility of ensuring a safe learning environment should not rest solely on security agencies; it requires the collective effort of educators, parents, students, and community members.
As we move forward, let us support and engage with initiatives like the Safe School Response Team. Let us also remember that the ultimate goal is to create an environment where education can thrive without fear, where students and teachers can focus on learning and teaching, respectively, free from the threat of violence and insecurity.
Did You Know?
- The North Central region of Nigeria, often referred to as the Middle Belt, is known for its diverse ethnic groups and languages.
- The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was established in May 1967 and has evolved to play a crucial role in providing measures against threat and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizens.
- School safety has become a global concern, with various countries implementing specialized programs and teams to protect educational institutions.
- Nasarawa State, where the sensitization workshop was held, is known for its rich mineral resources and agricultural potential.
- The concept of Safe Schools extends beyond physical security to include creating a supportive environment where students can learn free from bullying, discrimination, and other forms of violence.