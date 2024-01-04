Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa Commits to Sustaining Amotekun Security Network

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has recently reaffirmed the commitment of southwest governors to sustain the Western Nigeria Security Network, commonly known as Amotekun Corps. This declaration came during a five-kilometre walk in Akure, which saw participation from Amotekun Corps officers from Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, and Ondo. The walk was organised in memory of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
Governor Aiyedatiwa lauded the Amotekun Corps for playing a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the southwest region. He underscored the significance of the corps and pledged ongoing support to its operations.
The event also served as an opportunity to honour the late Governor Akeredolu, with Governor Aiyedatiwa describing his passing as a monumental loss to the state and the security network. Adetunji Adeleye, the Commander of Ondo State Security Network and Chairman of the South West Amotekun Commanders, acknowledged Akeredolu’s enduring legacy, particularly in regional security.
Adeleye and other commanders, including retired Col. Olayinka Olayanju from Oyo, highlighted the substantial improvements in security since the establishment of Amotekun three years ago. They reiterated their commitment to continuing the late Governor’s vision and ensuring the ongoing operation of the corps. Adeleye emphasised the solidarity shown by the governors to the people of Ondo State and their determination to perpetuate Akeredolu’s work in enhancing the security system in the Southwest.
Editorial:
The recent reaffirmation by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to sustain the Amotekun Corps is a significant step in the ongoing journey towards regional security and stability. The commitment of the southwest governors to this cause is not just a matter of policy but a reflection of their dedication to the safety and well-being of their citizens. Since its inception, the Amotekun Corps has symbolised regional unity and collective security efforts.
The late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s vision for a safer Southwest through establishing Amotekun has been a beacon of hope in a region grappling with security challenges. His legacy lives on through the continued efforts of the corps, which has shown remarkable progress in enhancing safety and security over the past three years. The recent five-kilometre walk in Akure, in honour of Akeredolu, is a testament to the respect and admiration he commanded and the impact of his work on regional security.
As we reflect on the importance of regional security networks like Amotekun, it’s crucial to recognise the role of collaborative efforts in addressing complex security challenges. The solidarity among the governors and the commitment of the Amotekun commanders to continue Akeredolu’s work is a powerful example of what can be achieved when leaders work together towards a common goal.
Let us continue to support and strengthen such initiatives, for they are essential in creating a safer and more secure environment for all. The journey towards peace and security is long and challenging, but with continued dedication and collaboration, it is a goal that can be achieved.
Did You Know?
- Amotekun, meaning ‘Leopard’ in Yoruba, is a regional security outfit established in 2020 to address security challenges in the Southwest region of Nigeria.
- The late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu played a pivotal role in establishing and developing the Amotekun Corps.
- The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) operates under the name ‘Amotekun’ and involves collaboration among the six southwestern states of Nigeria.
- Amotekun is Nigeria’s first regional security outfit initiated by a geopolitical zone.
- The establishment of Amotekun marked a significant shift in Nigeria’s approach to regional security, emphasising local initiatives and community involvement.