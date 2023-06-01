President Tinubu Convenes Initial Security Roundtable with Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with the Service Chiefs, under the leadership of Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, at the State House in Abuja.
President Tinubu, reaching the Villa at 10:53 am on Thursday, immediately proceeded to a private dialogue with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.
This meeting signifies the President’s inaugural interaction with the security captains since taking office on Monday.
While the specifics of the meeting’s agenda remain undisclosed, the discussion is expected to include briefings from each security chief, aiming to update the President on the current state of the nation’s security.
In his speech during the inauguration on Monday, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration would place security at the forefront of its priorities.
“Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence. To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security DOCTRINE and its ARCHITECTURE. We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide, better training, equipment, pay and firepower,” he said.
Just yesterday, Tinubu received the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, and Peng Qinghua, the Special Envoy of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.
He has also met with prominent figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited Group CEO Mele Kyari.
Editorial
Security High on Agenda for President Tinubu’s Administration
As President Bola Tinubu convenes his first meeting with the Service Chiefs, it’s clear that his administration is prioritising national security.
In a climate of escalating threats, it’s a commendable choice.
No doubt, his critics argue that actions speak louder than words, and only time will tell if his robust stance will lead to a safer Nigeria.
The weight of the task at hand should not be underestimated.
The opposition quickly points out the complexity of security issues, where solutions aren’t simple, and the consequences of missteps could be dire.
However, Tinubu’s commitment to invest more in personnel and reform the security doctrine and architecture suggests a comprehensive approach.
It’s up to Nigerians, now more than ever, to hold this administration accountable for their promise to enhance security. Demand transparency, engage in public discourse, and push for tangible actions.
Ask the hard questions about training, equipment, and how the increased investment in security personnel will be allocated.
This is not just about increasing the numbers.
It’s about delivering practical, trained personnel equipped to handle the unique challenges of our time.
We urge President Tinubu and the security chiefs to keep their promise, implement realistic and robust measures, and ensure that Nigerians can live free from fear.
Did you know?
- As of 2023, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with over 211 million people.
- According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Nigeria’s Defence budget 2023 is an estimated $2.6 billion.
- The Nigerian Police Force is one of the largest in Africa, comprising an estimated 371,800 officers.
- The Nigerian Navy has over 25,000 personnel and protects the nation’s maritime interests.
- Nigeria has participated in numerous peacekeeping missions across Africa, including Sierra Leone and Liberia.
